Actor Jacob Bertrand teases that fans will be satisfied with his character Hawk's sendoff in the upcoming finale.

The successful martial arts series, originally on YouTube Red, has found high viewership on Netflix since its acquisition.

The Primetime Emmy-nominated Cobra Kai only just debuted the first part of its sixth and final season about a month ago. As previously reported, the season will have 15 episodes and will appear in three parts. Season 6 Part 1 arrived on July 18, while Part 2 is set to air on November 15, only a couple of months away. In anticipation of that, series star Jacob Bertrand recently spoke with TV Insider about his character’s future as well as what’s to come in the upcoming installment.

While all seasons of Cobra Kai have had no dull moments, Bertrand, who portrays Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz in the series, teased even more action in Season 6 Part 2, saying, “Part 2 is probably the most action-packed chunk of Cobra Kai ever. There are so many fights in it, and there’s just so much turmoil. It gets worse before it gets better.” Fans will recall that the first part of the season wrapped with Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai gearing up for a showdown at the Sekai Taikai, but Kreese (Martin Kove) had a secret scheme in store to use at the perfect time.

It goes without saying that Cobra Kai is one of the most successful martial arts series, and it has since achieved high viewership on both Netflix and YouTube Red, where it initially launched. Seasons 1 and 2 of the dramedy show premiered on YouTube Red in May 2018 and April 2019 before Netflix acquired the series in June 2020. The next three seasons were then released on the streamer in January 2021, December 2021, and September 2022, respectively. Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai is a sequel to the original The Karate Kid movie by screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen.

Jacob Bertrand Is "Happy" With Hawk’s Sendoff in 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Finale

Things are still in progress for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2, and the script is ready, as teased by Bertrand, who also expressed his reaction to reading it. The actor admitted, "I felt great, actually. I was really nervous because I was so curious what they’re going to do with everyone’s characters. But reading it, I just had a really nice little smile on my face, and I was really happy with how they handled everyone’s characters. I was happy with Hawk’s sendoff."

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 saw the majority of the series’ stars reprising their roles, both senseis and students. The senseis include Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi, Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes, and Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun. While starring alongside Bertrand as students are Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, and Peyton List as Tory Nichols, among others.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 will premiere on November 15, while Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

