Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and the rest of the Valley's best martial artists are back for the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai. The smash-hit sequel series to the beloved Karate Kid trilogy, Cobra Kai has spent the better part of a decade successfully breathing new life into the franchise. Not only does it bring back everybody's favorite "Karate Kid" in Southern California, but it also brings in a redemption arc for infamous bully Johnny Lawrence and introduces an all-new generation of karate-practicing heroes.

The new series also introduces several ghosts from Daniel and Johnny's past, such as Johnny's notorious sensei, John Kreese (Martin Kove). Despite escaping prison, Kreese still has unfinished business with the troublesome heroes of Miyago-Do, and they're set to face off one last time in the world's premiere martial arts tournament. Wondering when you can witness the next step in LaRusso and Lawrence's journey? Read below to find out when, where, and how you can watch Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2.

Is 'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Part 2 Premiering on TV?

Sadly for network television fans, the only way to watch Cobra Kai Season 6 and the seasons that preceded it is to have a streaming subscription.

Is 'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Part 2 Streaming?

Just like with the past seasons (except for the first two seasons, which premiered on the now-defunct YouTube Red), the second part of Cobra Kai Season 6 will be released exclusively on Netflix in the coming weeks. Part one of the final season premiered earlier this year on Thursday, July 18th, 2024. Part three, which really will be the end of Cobra Kai, is set to release some time in 2025. The decision to premiere Cobra Kai Season 6 in waves appears to be a testing a new release strategy for Netflix, as another anticipated show of theirs that's releasing in November 2024, Arcane Season 2, is also releasing in three separate parts throughout 2024 and 2025.

Netflix currently has three separate pricing plans available - Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium. For a complete breakdown of each plan and its subscription price, feel free to refer to the following table below:

Plan Features Subscription Price Standard with ads Most of Netflix's library with ads

Ability to stream on two supported devices at once

Full HD streaming

Downloadable titles on two supported devices at once $6.99 per month Standard Netflix's full library with no ads

Ability to stream on two supported devices at once

Full HD streaming

Downloadable titles on two supported devices at once

Option to add one extra member outside the household for an additional fee $15.49 per month (extra household member costs $7.99 per month each) Premium Netflix's full library with no ads

Ability to stream on four supported devices at once

Ultra HD streaming

Downloadable titles on six supported devices at once

Option to add two extra members outside the household for an additional fee

Netflix Spatial Audio $22.99 per month (extra household member costs $7.99 per month each)

The next five episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, November 15th, 2024. Again, this is only the mid-point of Season 6, as the remaining third of the season will air in 2025. Seasons 1-5 and the first third of Season 6 are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Can You Watch 'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Part 2 Without Netflix?

Cobra Kai is entirely exclusive to Netflix and Season 6: Part 2 will be premiering only on the streaming platform and will not be available to watch without a Netflix subscription.

Watch the Trailer for 'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Part 2

The trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2 picks up where the first third of the season left off, with Miyagi-Do traveling across the globe to participate in the legendary Sekai Taikai. Winning this prestigious competition is going to be more difficult than it initially seemed. Not only is the fugitive John Kreese leading one of the rival schools, but he's also recruited one of Miyagi-Do's best students, Tory Nichols (Peyton List). The trailer also gives a brief glimpse at some of the new cast members joining Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2, such as Mortal Kombat star Lewis Tan.

What is 'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Part 2 About?

The official synopsis of Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2 reads as follows:

On Nov 15, the fight goes global! At the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do faces new challenges and old enemies as they battle to become world champions — can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?

Are the Other 'Karate Kid' Movies Available to Stream Online?

'The Karate Kid' (1984)

The classic adventure that started it all, 1984's The Karate Kid introduces the world to Daniel LaRusso - a down-on-his-luck kid from New York who has moved to sunny California. After getting the attention of a local bully named Johnny Lawrence, who belongs to the notoriously shady dojo of Cobra Kai, Daniel finds himself as the victim of relentless attacks from Johnny's gang. Thankfully, Daniel befriends a local handy person named Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), who teaches him the art form of self-defense that is karate. The Karate Kid is available to stream on Netflix.

'The Karate Kid Part II' (1986)