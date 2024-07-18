The Big Picture Cobra Kai's second part premieres on November 15, two weeks earlier than expected, coinciding with the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight.

Miyagi-Do faces tough competition in the Sekai Taikai tournament as new world-class martial artists challenge their skills.

Season 6 part 2 promises to reveal surprises and challenges for all Cobra Kai members, streaming on Netflix starting November 15.

The games will begin earlier than originally expected when Cobra Kai's second part premieres this November. While celebrating the premiere of the first part of the sixth and final season, Cobra Kai's creators revealed (via Deadline) that the show's second batch of episodes would premiere two weeks earlier than originally announced. The new premiere date is set for November 15 from the initial one of November 28. Creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald revealed the surprising information to the audience in attendance at the premiere, saying,

“You heard it here first. Send it to the internet. November 15. Same day as Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. Netflix Fight Night. No undercard. Two main events. Let’s do it.”

The new premiere day marks a great action day for Netflix, with the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight. The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 but was moved to November 15. As Miyagi-Do rises through the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Paul and Tyson's fight will be live-streamed from Arlington's AT&T stadium in Texas. The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight is the first boxing event to be live-streamed on the mega platform.

What to Expect In 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Part 2

When the second part premieres, Miyag-Do will be in for the surprise of their lifetime, given the events at the end of the first part. From boosts in self-esteem and finances to educational prospects, a lot is on the line for all Miyagi-Do members. The tournament will cement them as some of the world's best martial artists, but that won't be an easy feat given the new entrants in the competition. William Zabka had talked before about the Korean kids under Kreese's guidance and the challenge they pose to Miyagi-Do, saying,

"It's the best of the valley meets the best of the world. And these are like world-class thirteen-time champion martial artists that came to play. They're that good."

Cobra Kai stars Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Jacob Betrand as Eli Moskowitz, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, May Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Courtney Henggeler as Amamda LaRusso, Martin Kove As John Kreese, Gianni DeCenzo as Demitri, and Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne.

The second part of Cobra Kai's Season 6 three-parter is on a new date of November 15, and the final part will be sometime in 2025. The first part is available on Netflix.

