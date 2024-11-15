The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff talks Cobra Kai Season 6 with series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

During their spoiler-filled conversation, they discuss Part 2's biggest fights, that devastating ending, and more.

Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg also take a moment to tease what to expect from the series' big finish, Season 6 Part 3.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai continues with the recent release of Part 2 arriving on Netflix this week. The five new episodes send the Miyagi-do crew away from the Valley and to Barcelona, as they compete in the high-stakes Sekai Taikai Tournament.

Cobra Kai has seen some radical fights throughout its run, but this new setting allows creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald to create some of the most complex fights of the entire franchise. Collider's Perri Nemiroff was able to sit down with the creators of Cobra Kai and talk about some of the biggest reveals in the latest batch of episodes, including the return of Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver, Mr. Miyagi's tragic connection to the Sekai Taikai, and that shockingly deadly cliffhanger.

All Three Parts of 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Tell Their Own Distinct Storyline

PERRI NEMIROFF: Before I start to dig into Part 2 specifics here, I wanted to ask you a broader question about releasing a season in three parts. Thus far, having released Part 1 and being about a week away from the release of Part 2, what would you say is the most surprising thing about releasing a single season of TV in three parts?

JON HURWITZ: I don't know if it should have been that surprising or not, but early on, every season was 10 episodes, and we were always sort of hesitant to switch that up, that pattern. When doing this final season, we knew that we had more story to tell than 10 episodes, and 15 felt like the right number, so we landed on that. It had been a while between seasons, so the initial thought was, “Okay, well, let's divide this up into three parts within the season.” Each one is its own distinct part, as people who've seen [Parts] 1 and 2 will definitely feel, and you'll feel that in the third.

We're excited about all of that. By dividing it up and dropping five, just the ravenousness of fans to get those next five was at a level even more intense than we could have even imagined, which was a good thing in the sense that people were excited and desperate for more, and also, we felt bad for the fans because the thought was, “Okay, well, we're getting them episodes earlier. If we give them all 15, then they'll have to wait a full year or more, and they've been all over us to get some episodes out.” So, we got five episodes out, and it wasn't enough! So, we're excited that people get to see these next five. Hopefully, that'll give them their fix for a while. But we think that this one is action-packed and a lot of fun.

You have made an incredibly bingeable show. I just can't believe how quickly I always fly through all of the new episodes. I want to follow up on one thing you mentioned briefly, that each part is going to feel distinct. Can you now tease how Part 3 is going to feel distinct from 1 and 2?

JOSH HEALD: Part 3 has to answer for everything that happened in Part 2, particularly what happens at the end of Part 2. We pull a giant rug. It's something we haven't done to this level before, and hopefully, it upends any audience expectation about what's going to happen and where we're going because what we want is for people to come in not saying, “Here are the three things yet to happen, and I'm just waiting for them to happen.” We wanted to get to that in the middle, and we like being in a place where you have an anxiousness of, “Well, where do you go after that? How does the show respond? How does the world respond?” We have to wrap up this series in the way that we've always planned to wrap it up, so we painted ourselves into an intentional corner knowing how we were going to get out. But I'll say that the last five should have an expectation of the great unknown and the hope for explosiveness.

I'll ask one more question about Part 3 before I backtrack to certain beats I want to hit in Part 2. Is there going to be a time jump between Part 2 and Part 3, or is Part 3 going to kick off in Barcelona?

HAYDEN SCHLOSSBERG: Anything is possible, Perri. I will say, you know we're going to be covering the span of time that our students on the show graduate high school. So, you know, we're going to leave the series with you knowing where their childhoods ended up and as they go off into adulthood. So, I can't say exactly what happens in episode 611, and whether we're still on the mat with Kwon’s blood or if we're years later in Nantucket at Miguel's Crab Shack, but you'll find out the fate of our characters.

Terry Silver's Return Was Planned All Along

"When we ended Season 5, we knew that we would want to bring Terry Silver back."

Close

Backtracking a little bit, one of the first big things that I have to ask you about is incorporating Terry Silver into Season 6. At what point during the writing phase did you know that he would return and play such a big role in the final season? Was it while writing Season 6, or is this something that came to mind well before that?

HURWITZ: This was the plan all along. When we ended Season 5, we knew that we would want to bring Terry Silver back. When you have 15 episodes, part of the fun — and this is something we've done over the years — is have characters sort of disappear for a while. You forget about them for a little bit, and then they return on the show. We knew that as we're going to be landing the ship at the very end, that we want Terry Silver to be part of that. He’s been the biggest bad that we've had on the show, the most unpredictable, so we purposefully did not have him in the first five episodes. We knew that he would be lurking in the shadows and working behind the scenes in the middle five, and we knew that we were going to bring him back in that iconic hot tub. So, that was where we were. But this was all part of the intention as we were designing the season, was that there would be this other dojo that is the biggest threat to both Cobra Kai and Miyagi-do, and then we'd reveal that Terry Silver was behind it.

Talking Terry Silver tees this question up quite nicely for you, Hayden, because you get to share the screen with him in Part 2. How did that cameo come about, and then also, are there any new qualities that you saw in Thomas [Ian Griffith] by acting opposite him versus all the other ways you've worked together in the past?

SCHLOSSBERG: When we were shooting Season 5 and we knew that Terry was going to end up in jail, and we knew that we wanted to bring him back, in my mind I thought about his lawyer, his legal team. He's such a villainous guy that you'd figure he'd have that kind of top-notch lawyer that could get him out of a jam. I love this Terry Silver character as Jon and Josh have, as well, and I love always kind of defending him online, so I thought that would be a fun part. I've always wanted to act, but it's got to make sense and be the right thing, and being Terry Silver's lawyer is in the zone of something I felt would come naturally.

Shooting it was fun. It was the first time I'm acting, so I'm focused on myself, but I have Thomas Ian Griffith giving me one of those full-throated yells. And at first, I just cracked up. I'm like, “I can't believe I'm caught up in in this world.” But it was so fun. He's not a method actor, he’s Thomas Ian Griffith when we say cut, but right in those seconds before we say action, you just see him go into character, and it’s so fun.

Creating the Sekai Taikai Was Unlike Anything the Creators Had Done Before

"We wanted it to feel like Sekai Taikai has an endless bag of tricks with old events and brand-new events."