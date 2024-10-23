There's no escaping it now. When Season 6 of Cobra Kai returns for Part 2, Miyagi-Do fighters will kick off their participation in Sekai Taikai — which is only the biggest karate tournament in the world. In order to tease the next batch of episodes, Netflix released today a trailer that is all about the conflicts (both physical and emotional) that the characters will go through while they deal with the pressure of fighting in front of the whole world and other black belts. Part 2 is set to premiere on November 15.

Unfortunately for Miyagi-Do enthusiasts, the news isn't too good. The trailer reveals that most — if not all — Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) pupils will face defeat at the beginning of the tournament. This heavily impacts the group's morale, which prompts LaRusso to remind them that all of them knew that this was going to be far from easy. LaRusso also reminds the kids that Cobra Kai is now only one of 16 other dojos in the competition, which means they should stop letting their old enemies get in their heads.

And of course, by "old enemies" he means the head of the snake: Kreese (Martin Kove) is out there in Barcelona still trying to psych out his former pupil Johnny and everyone associated with him. Fortunately, they all realize there's only one thing they can do in order to come out the other side (mostly) unscathed: they all need to train as hard as they can, even though they're not at their dojo anymore. They shouldn't complain, though: they'll have the opportunity to practice in some of the most breathtaking locations we've ever seen in the entire series.

There's More To Sekai Taikai In Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg — the trio has spoken with Collider on several occasions, and recently they teased that there's a lot more for fans to discover about what happened with Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi when the time came for LaRusso to fight on Sekai Taikai. Did he actually fight in it? Did he lose? All we have so far is a headband. Heald also teased that Sekai Taikai "is nothing like an All Valley" tournament, and it shows.

Aside from Macchio and Zabka, the cast of Cobra Kai features Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Peyton List (Tory), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen), Alicia Hannah-Kim (Sensei Kim Dae-Un), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), Oona O'Brien (Devon), Lewis Tan (Sensei Wolf), Patrick Luwis (Axel Kovacevic) and Rayna Vallandingham (Zara Malik).

Netflix debuts Part 2 of Cobra Kai Season 6 on November 15. Part 3 is yet to get a release date. You can check out the new trailer above.

