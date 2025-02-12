Cobra Kai comes to an end with Season 6, Part 3. The show's final season sees our favorite students and senseis take the mat one last time as they fight for a world title. The Karate Kid sequel series as given new life to the franchise and made a new generation of fans.

While the series features a massive cast of characters, these are the ones with the most significance in the show's final five episodes. Here's your guide for Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3's cast and characters.

Ralph Macchio

Daniel LaRusso

Cobra Kai wouldn't be the same without the iconic Daniel LaRusso. Throughout the season, Daniel has been confronting new information about his former sensei, Mr. Miyagi, and this has him questioning his beliefs. We return to Daniel at one of his lowest points. Is he able to overcome it and be there when his students need him most?

The role of Daniel in the Karate Kid is by far Ralph Macchio's most famous, with him first starting as Jeremy Andretti for a season on the television series Eight Is Enough. Much of Macchio's best work exists from the 1980s, although his reprisal of Daniel for Cobra Kai has seen him have quite the renaissance, with his career revival eventually seeing him play Daniel yet again in a 2025 sequel of The Karate Kid alongside Jackie Chan.

William Zabka

Johnny Lawrence

Daniel's arch-nemesis and an impressive fighter, Johnny, was the secondary villain in the original movie but went on to become one of Cobra Kai's main protagonists. Johnny has gone from founding his own dojo to working with Daniel in Miyagi-Do. Now, he hopes to finally give his family the life they deserve while being fulfilled as a sensei.

The Karate Kid would provide William Zabka with his first big break in Hollywood, although he didn't actually have any karate experience at the time. Zabka's acting career has seen fair success, including roles in the likes of Hot Tub Time Machine, High Voltage, and Where Hope Grows, but it is his work with a pen that has found him his biggest triumph to date, with Zabka nominated for an Academy Award for co-writing and producing the short film, Most.

Martin Kove

John Kreese

John Kreese, is a vicious Vietnam War veteran who will seemingly stop at nothing to crush his opponents. However, with a great villain comes an even greater hero's journey, so we wouldn't want the franchise without him. John Kreese has been consumed by darkness and has gone so far as to attempt to murder his enemies. Will the events of the Sekai Taikai change him or see him go even further?

Martin Kove is certainly best known for his role in the Karate Kid franchise. However, he has been known to steal the show with performances in the likes of Cagney and Lacey, White Line Fever, and even appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, what is more remarkable is the fact that Kove is 78 years old, with his penchant for action and brutal energy putting many younger than him to shame.

Yuji Okumoto

Chozen Toguchi

Chozen Toguchi went from being the main antagonist in The Karate Kid Part II to a close confidant of Daniel in Cobra Kai, with many fans of the series acknowledging his change for the better as one of the best character arcs in the entire franchise. Chozen has been looking for love in Season 6, and while he had a brief fling with Cobra Kai's sensei Kim, will the two end up together in spite of their dojo's longstanding beef?

As is the truth for many in this franchise, Yuji Okumoto's most famous role is in The Karate Kid. However, that doesn't mean he is without other talented turns, including performances in the likes of Pearl Harbor, Only the Brave, Inception, and Driven.

Alicia Hannah-Kim

Kim Da-Eun

Head Sensei of the Cobra Kai dojo, Kim Da-Eun, was only a mentioned name in Season 4, before arriving in Season 5 and instantly demanding the spotlight. Sensei Kim hopes to takeover her grandfather's dojo, but after the events seen in the Sekai Taikai, that might not be in the cards for her anymore.

Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, Alicia Hannah-Kim was always destined to perform, getting her big break as Shin in two episodes of Crash. What has followed is a run of detailed turns in the likes of Alone Together, Minx, and Heatwave, with the actress's addition to Cobra Kai an astute casting.

Xolo Maridueña

Miguel Diaz

Miguel is Cobra Kai's fondest face and is often cited as many people's favorite character. After Johnny convinces him to train, Miguel's talents soar as he becomes karate's next bright prospect. Despite only being born in 2001, Xolo Maridueña has shot to fame thanks to his starring role in Cobra Kai, as well as appearances in the likes of Blue Beetle, Fast & Furious Spy Racers, and Twin Peaks. His role as Jaime in Blue Beetle even earned him the Saturn Award for Best Young Actor in a Film, with many more of this ilk likely to keep coming his way. Maridueña is set to voice an as-yet-unknown character in the 2025 Smurfs Movie.

Mary Mouser

Samantha LaRusso

As Miyagi-Do Karate's second student, Sam is a talented martial artist with an eye for precision, but don't let her fierce action detract from her sweet core as one of the most heartfelt characters in the series. Mary Mouser's time in the spotlight has made up almost all of her life, with her first-ever role coming when she was just eight. Since then, Mouser has appeared in the likes of Body of Proof, Freakish, and even took over the role of Karen Grant, Fitz & Mellie's daughter, on Season 4 of the ABC hit, Scandal.

Tanner Buchanan

Robby Keene

Son of Johnny, Robby is the perfect example of the benefits of learning karate. From his destructive days as an unruly teenager to becoming respectful of discipline through the dojo, Robby is a fan favorite. What not many people know about Tanner Buchanan is that his first-ever role came when he was just twelve years old on the hit sitcom Modern Family. Since then, his acting ability has proven fruitful, carving out roles in the likes of Game Shakers and Designated Survivor. Most recently, Buchanan's talents translated into a starring role in the Prime Video teen flick, How to Date Billy Walsh, in which he played the titular heartthrob.

Peyton List

Tory Nichols

Everyone loves Tory Nichols. Troubled? Sure, but Tory thrives by speaking her mind and never backing down from a challenge and was integral in putting Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) away for good. Perhaps the most famous of the Cobra Kai cast, Peyton List was a child star on Disney, and, much like many of her peers, has gone on to great success. Just 26 years old, List has appeared in the likes of School Spirits and Valley Girl, and will soon appear in the upcoming horror movie The Inheritance. What many might not know, is that, aged just 13, List made a one-episode appearance in the classic procedural Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Jacob Bertrand

Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz

Another example of the powers of learning a discipline, Hawk was once a shy and socially introverted kid, only to find his identity inside the dojo. A star from a young age, Jacob Bertrand found his big breakthrough in Disney, as many seem to do, notably in the 2014 series Kirby Buckets and the 2016 Disney Channel Original Movie, The Swap. Still, with plenty left to achieve in his burgeoning career, Hawk will likely be a character Bertrand is long-remembered for, such is the endearing nuance of the role.

Gianni DeCenzo

Demetri Alexopoulos

One of the transfers from Cobra Kai to Miyagi-Do Karate, Demetri is like many of his peers in that he turned to karate due to bullying. Los Angeles-born Gianni DeCenzo is an impressively talented young actor, with Cobra Kai a wonderful platform for his ability. Alongside the Netflix hit, DeCenzo has also appeared in the likes of 100 Things to Do Before High School, Eagleheart, and, most recently, in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Courtney Henggeler

Amanda LaRusso

Daniel's wife and the mother of his children, Amanda is the steadfast voice of reason when Daniel's emotions get the better of him. Actress Courtney Henggeler has found fair success in both television and film, most notably for both Cobra Kai and Sheldon Cooper's sister, Missy, in The Big Bang Theory. Most recently, Henggeler played the role of Hazel Ulbrickson in the George Clooney-directed The Boys in the Boat. Normally appearing in one or two episode roles in major series, Henggeler is clearly talented, with Cobra Kai's end hopefully opening bigger doors for the New Jersey-born performer.

Vanessa Rubio

Carmen Diaz

Miguel's loving mother, everyone could do with someone like Carmen in their lives, including Johnny with whom romantic sparks fly. A mainstay on the series, Colombian-American Vanessa Rubio is a multi-talented performer who never fails to impress. Rubio's filmography reads like a list of publicly adored television series, including the likes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, and Bonding.

Thomas Ian Griffin

Terry Silver