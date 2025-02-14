Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the final episodes of Cobra Kai.The epic conclusion of the karate saga, Cobra Kai, is finally here. The series has come a long way in its seven-year journey, and its final entry in the series doesn't pull any punches. After the tragic death of Cobra Kai's Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon H. Lee) during the massive brawl that broke out during the Sekai Taikai, the dojos return home with most reeling with the feeling of unfinished business when the tournament is canceled. Surprisingly, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) comes to both Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) asking them to agree to restarting the Sekai Taikai, so he can get one final shot at glory, as he reveals he only has months left to live. As Season 6 of Cobra Kai has made abundantly clear, there's a lot riding on this tournament for the kids, as victories for Tory (Peyton List) and Robbie (Tanner Buchanan) could have life-changing implications, making the return of the Sekai Taikai that much more important.

'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Part 3 Returns to the Valley

The Sekai Taikai has now resumed, but this time in the Valley, giving Miyagi-Do home-field advantage. In a shocking turn of events, John Kreese (Martin Kove) has finally seen the error of his ways, realizing he failed Tory in Barcelona, he signed off for Cobra Kai to return to the tournament for the sole reason that Tory can fight and win, like the champion he knows she is. Robbie is set to face off with Iron Dragons' juggernaut Axel (Patrick Luwis), with the winner facing Cobra Kai's male captain, a position that is currently not filled, and Tory is to battle Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) once again, with the winner facing Iron Dragons' internet-famous Zara (Rayna Vallandingham) to fight for the crown of becoming Sekai Taikai champions. While Alex has the upper hand with his size and strength, Robbie certainly has more heart, leading to a fairly evenly sized match-up, until Axel's sensei's get into his head. Both Silver and Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) plague Axel's mind, threatening him to win by any means necessary, resulting in him breaking Robbie's leg. Robbie is forced to forfeit his fight, and Samantha decides to pull out of her fight against Tory, realizing that karate is meant to teach you when not to fight, fully taking Miyagi-Do out of the picture of winning the overall dojo title.

In one of the most full circle and emotional moments in Cobra Kai, Johnny confronts all the skeletons left in the closet dating back thirty-five years with Kreese, and not only does Kreese apologize for his past mistakes, he gives Johnny the ultimate second chance — giving him back Cobra Kai. Now, back under the leadership of Johnny, Cobra Kai not only has Tory in the finals of the Sekai Taikai, they have a replacement male captain in the finals, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). In preparation for the final match-up, Daniel brings Johnny back to where the series all began — the Cobra Kai dojo as he negotiated a new lease in Johnny's name, sparking a new era for Cobra Kai. Although this moment feels like a return to form for the beginning of Cobra Kai as a series, the moment showcases the growth Johnny, Daniel, Miguel, and Tory have gone through, by not ignoring the mistakes made along the way, but learning from them. Being the underdog story Cobra Kai is, both Tory and Miguel prevail despite the odds, making them World Champions, proving no matter the hand life has dealt you, no matter where you come from, anything is possible with hard work, determination, and the right people at your side. Even though Miguel and Tory won their final match-ups for Cobra Kai, their dojo and Iron Dragons are locked in a tie, leaving the senseis to face off to see who takes the dojo title.

Johnny Lawrence Was Always the Hero of ‘Cobra Kai’