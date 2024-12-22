Cobra Kai is most certainly one of Netflix's hottest properties. The very best of the Valley's martial artists have made us laugh, cry, and sit on the edge of our seat for a total of almost six full seasons to date, with the Karate Kid spinoff exceeding almost all expectations placed on it back on its 2018 debut.

Now, following two whirlwind installments in Season 6, a return to the dojo is on the cards for one last time. With questions desperate to be answered, resolutions likely to be highly emotional, and even an exciting franchise reboot on its way, the curtain may be closing on Cobra Kai, but the Karate Kid legend is sure to long live on. So, without further ado, here's a look at everything we know about Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3, so far.

When is 'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3 Released?

Currently, it isn't known when Cobra Kai Season 6's third part is to be released, although it is almost certain it will be in the first half of 2025. According to some, a mistake by Netflix's media center listed February 13, 2025, as the release date in an accidental leak, before quickly removing the date. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if this date is indeed accurate.

Where Can You Watch 'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3?

Besides the first two outings streaming on the since-axed YouTube Red, Cobra Kai has been one of Netflix's flagship shows, with the final five episodes set to stream once again on the platform. You can catch up with all episodes in the series on Netflix now:

Is There a Trailer For 'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3?

As yet, no trailer for Season 6, Part 3 has been released. Make sure to stay up to date with Collider to find out when one drops.

What is 'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3 About?

Although there is no full synopsis for Cobra Kai Season 6's final outing, one thing is for sure - there are plenty of battles still to be won. With showdowns aplenty, the end to the Sekai Taikai's finals, and the fallout of the death of Kwon (Brandon H. Lee) ready to be immediately followed, expect the plethora of burning questions from within the fanbase to be answered entirely. In an interview with TV Insider, co-creator Hayden Schlossberg confirmed that Season 6, Part 3 will "end in resolution," adding:

"There is no big cliffhanger at the end of the last five episodes. This is where all the questions get answered. All the characters reach their full arcs. All the mysteries get solved. And you’re still going to see next-level martial arts—and some unexpected twists and turns—but it’s really designed to be an exciting, thrilling, and fulfilling conclusion to this six-season journey that we’ve all been on."

This will likely come as good news to the millions of Cobra Kai fans who have been treated to many a twist and turn in the last few episodes, and could likely use some resolution to help guide them into a world without more Cobra Kai. Unfortunately, the large cast and attempt at building the drama in the recent Part 2 left many feeling the show had become overstuffed, with Collider's Mike Thomas saying in his review:

"Part 2 of Cobra Kai Season 6 feels overstuffed with ideas, and, ultimately, some of the story beats fall a bit flat compared to others. The main event of this season is none other than the Sekai Taikai. Once the dojos make the trip to Barcelona, things splinter. Of course, the big event is the tournament, and the series goes all out, with various fights and scenarios on a much grander scale than the All Valleys. There’s still a ton of internal conflict throughout, and that's when Cobra Kai is at its strongest. Campiness and drama are reason enough to keep coming back, even more than the high-flying kicks. However, this batch of episodes is a bit rocky simply because the drama is turned up to 11, to the point where things get a bit too bleak for a series with a generally light-hearted tone."

Who is in the Cast For 'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3?

There is no official announcement of a cast list for Part 3, but, given these are the last five episodes in this beloved series, its likely most of the big names will be returning. This includes the likes of:

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

as Daniel LaRusso William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

as Johnny Lawrence Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

as Amanda LaRusso Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

as Miguel Diaz Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

as Robby Keene Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

as Samantha LaRusso Jacob Bertrand as Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz

as Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos

as Demetri Alexopoulos Martin Kove as John Kreese

as John Kreese Peyton List as Tory Nichols

as Tory Nichols Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz

as Carmen Diaz Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver

as Terry Silver Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi

as Chozen Toguchi Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne

as Kenny Payne Joe Seo as Kyler Park

as Kyler Park Annalisa Cochrane as Yasmine

as Yasmine Bret Ernst as Louie LaRusso Jr

as Louie LaRusso Jr Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso

as Anthony LaRusso Rose Bianco as Rosa Diaz

as Rosa Diaz Paul Walter Hauser as Raymond 'Stingray' Porter

as Raymond 'Stingray' Porter Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-eun

Is Season 6, Part 3 the End of 'Cobra Kai'?

Sadly, for this series, the final five episodes mark the end of a terrific journey full of joyful highs and emotional lows. However, fear not Karate Kids fans, as a new movie is set to release in theaters on May 30, 2025, with Daniel LaRusso returning and more dojo-madness to be immersed in. Titled Karate Kids: Legends, the movie will see the worlds of LaRusso and Han (Jackie Chan) collide as major mysteries are uncovered.