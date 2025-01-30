Fans of Cobra Kai were dreading this moment, and Netflix even spread out Season 6 in three parts in order for us to stick to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his pupils for a while longer. But there's no escaping it. In just a couple of weeks, the final episodes of the show will drop on the streamer, and today the streaming giant unveiled some first-look images and a sneak peek, so we can start preparing our hearts to say "strike first, strike hard" one last time.

The images make it clear that Cobra Kai won't shy away from emotional moments in its final episodes. One of them features LaRusso face to face with his daughter Sam (Mary Mouser) getting ready to practice a little in the Miyagi-Do. The images also bring the cast back to All Valley after an intense competition in the Sekai Taikai, which is appropriate for the series' end. In order to put together an emotional wrap-up, we will have to go back to the series' roots and maybe even travel back in time to when LaRusso himself was a student.

To fans' excitement — or disappointment, depending on how you look at it — Cobra Kai's co-creator Hayden Schlossberg already revealed to TV Insider that "there is no big cliffhanger at the end of the last five episodes." So, if you were waiting for a hint at possible spin-offs or a surprise reveal, it's time to let go. Schlossberg also guaranteed that all questions will get answered, all mysteries will get solved and all the characters will reach their full arcs, and that the final episodes are designed to be a celebration of the show's "thrilling" and "fulfilling" six-season run.

Okay, But What About 'Karate Kid: Legends'?

Close

As you probably know by now, Ralph Macchio is in the main cast of Karate Kid: Legends along with Jackie Chan (Rush Hour). Even though the upcoming movie is not a direct sequel to Cobra Kai, the series will be acknowledged. LaRusso has been through a big transformation in Cobra Kai, so knowing that will help viewers understand his characters' motivations and state of mind. However, so far, there has been no evidence of more Cobra Kai characters popping up in Karate Kid: Legends or that the story of the series will influence the blockbuster movie in any way.

Despite the farewell atmosphere, there is still a lot to be unpacked in Cobra Kai. We still have to find out the aftermath of Kwon's (Brandon H. Lee) death at Sekai Taikai and what it will mean for karate fighters across the world, as well as what will happen with Sam, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Axel (Patrick Luwis). Last but certainly not least, will Kreese finally get a redemption arc — this time for real?

Netflix debuts the final five episodes of Cobra Kai on February 13. You can check out the sneak peek below and the images above: