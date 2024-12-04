Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 ended on a major cliffhanger following the death of one contestant. Kwon's accidental death reverberated multiple times worldwide, with hundreds of thousands, or not millions, of viewers witnessing it in real time. If the massive brawl did not affect people's notions about the tournament and karate in general, the death surely did. And that will affect how many things play out when Part 3 comes out on February 13, cocreator Hayden Schlossberg revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We intentionally ended this middle block with a lot of questions to be answered in the final block, and definitely one of those is: What’s going to happen with this tournament and the people’s opinion on karate in general?" he teased, revealing that the show will address the fallout in Part 3. "A lot of times we take things from real life and put it into the show, like things that happen in sports. You’ll have moments in the NFL where a player looks like he’s very seriously injured, and it becomes a national conversation. And that’s the type of thing we could play with our show in karate terms," Schlossberg said.

The Final Five Episodes of 'Cobra Kai' Will Give Answers

Image via Netflix

"In the final block, you’ll see how we ended things. The second block does lead to a lot of questioning from every side, everybody involved," he teased. A lot is contingent on the outcome of this tournament for several characters, and seeing how everything happens will affect what they want for their futures. Schlossberg teased some arcs that will be resolved in the final part, saying,

"Obviously, for the kids that we’ve been following and Miyagi-Do, it’s like, 'Well what is this going to mean for all their goals that were tied to this tournament?' And for Cobra Kai, it was their student who died and for Kreese, he bears responsibility for that. And in some ways, everyone does. So, we’ll see how that all gets resolved in the final block."

His comments refer to the kids at home who have been rooting for Miyagi-Do, many of whom the dojo had saved from bullying and other vices. Some characters had their identities tied to karate, and winning this tournament would have affirmed parts of themselves. Others hoped to make it into a career. Finally, it was Kreese's knife that accidentally killed Kwon, but he bears responsibility for having a weapon in the tournament.

Will the Sekai Taikai be shut down for good? Will kids leave karate and take all the dojos out of business? Will Kreese be criminally charged? Watch the final five episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 when they premiere on Netflix on Thursday, February 13, 2025, to learn how everything ends. Stream all past episodes on Netflix to catch up before the end.

