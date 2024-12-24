A legacy 40 decades in the making, that's what lies ahead for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3. The television series based on The Karate Kid movies will deliver its final blow on February 13, 2025. Netflix has unveiled a trailer and a new set of images teasing the upcoming conclusion of the series. Part 2 of Season 6 left on a major cliffhanger with Kwon's live-streamed accidental death. The fallout from that will carry into Part 3. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix has also released the logline for the final five episodes of Cobra Kai:

After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.

What's Next After 'Cobra Kai' Ends?

The spin-off series starts by catching us up on the lives of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). The series initially picked up 34 years after the first film, with Johnny down on his luck and Daniel seemingly having it all. Over the course of six seasons, we've seen Johnny repair (and then not in a vicious cycle) his relationship with his son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), take on a mentorship role to Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and fall in love with Miguel's mother. As Cobra Kai, the dojo, has evolved, Johnny finds himself teaming up with Daniel for the greater good time and again (much to Johnny's dismay).

Co-creator Hayden Schlossberg promised in an interview with TVInsider that "There is no big cliffhanger at the end of the last five episodes." The promised resolution can have fans breathing a little easier that there won't be a big cliffhanger that they'll have to wait to see resolved in Karate Kid: Legends. Schlossberg says, "This [Season 6, Part 3] is where all the questions get answered. All the characters reach their full arcs. All the mysteries get solved." He explains, "you’re still going to see next-level martial arts—and some unexpected twists and turns—but it’s really designed to be an exciting, thrilling, and fulfilling conclusion to this six-season journey that we’ve all been on."

Season 6, Part 3 of Cobra Kai will premiere on February 13, 2025. You can catch up on past seasons now on Netflix. Stay with Collider for the latest updates. Watch the trailer above and check out the new images released by Netflix below.