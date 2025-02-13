In 1984, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) won the All Valley karate tournament and went on to live a pretty successful life. His opponent, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), on the other hand, saw his world crashing down and never recovered — that is, until he rediscovered his love of karate. Both The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai have shown us that the way of the fist will change your life (for better or worse). It's been a long journey for Johnny, with him returning to Cobra Kai, founding Eagle Fang, and finally embracing Miyagi-Do. Is Johnny finally able to move on from those old demons, or is he still suffering from the darkness within himself? These are the questions many will be asking ahead of Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3.

In a series like Cobra Kai, the final season lends some doubt to the possibility of the story wrapping up successfully. After all, there are so many characters in this series, from legacy actors like Martin Kove's John Kreese, to the new generation of students, including Xolo Maridueña's Miguel Diaz. The third and final part of Season 6 not only has to be a satisfying ending for both Karate Kid veterans and their successors, but it also has to tie up loose ends from the previous moments of this season. Does Cobra Kai stick the landing, or is it another crane kick to the face?

What Is 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Part 3 About?

We can finally discuss the ending of Part 2 and the Sekai Taikai ending in a massive brawl, resulting in the death of Cobra Kai's star fighter, Kwon (Brandon H. Lee). While there were a lot of great moments from the Sekai Taikai arc, it ultimately felt a bit bloated, and the build-up to the brawl could have been stronger. At the time, it seemed like the series was being crushed under the weight of its own ambition. From introducing a new dojo to the latest version of Cobra Kai being unrecognizable, there was a lot to take in, and with this being the final season, it felt as if the show was going bigger while sacrificing what made us fall in love with the series in the first place. Thankfully, Cobra Kai gets back to basics in the third part of its final season, allowing the show to focus on what's most important: Johnny, Daniel, and their students.

Part 3 is a much smaller-scale story that allows viewers to actually get a sense of what these characters are feeling after such a traumatic experience. Allowing Daniel and Johnny to not only process their own emotions but being the rock for their students is such a great payoff, and encapsulates what makes the sensei and student relationship so strong in this franchise. Returning to the show's core cast of characters, and seeing their growth, is something we've needed since Season 4, and while I did call out the show for feeling too bloated in Part 2, Part 3 makes up for it by allowing for a moment of reflection. There's even time for Daniel to address his doubts about Mr. Miyagi; it's a powerful moment, but the return of AI Miyagi is something that should've been avoided entirely.

The show gets a chance to breathe, allowing us the same opportunity before gearing up for more kicks as we continue the Sekai Taikai. With someone losing their life during the event, we have to address if any of this is worth it. While Cobra Kai is no stranger to leaning into the absurdity of the series, all of this started with a karate tournament in the 1980s, and now there are sword fights, kids temporarily becoming paralyzed, and even death. The series finally offering time for reflection on these events, and the characters finally questioning their roles in all of this, is a great shift after the chaos we've grown accustomed to. It also lends to the overall feeling that this is really the end of this rollercoaster of a journey. The return to the Sekai Taikai is great, as the karate kids fight for a championship, and these fights are some of the show's best. The finality of Cobra Kai is something I never thought would bring a tear to my eye, but watching them take the mat one last time hit me harder than I ever expected.

It Starts and Ends in the Valley in 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Part 3