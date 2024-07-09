The Big Picture Cobra Kai's final season honors Mr. Miyagi through Miyagi-Do and teaching young martial artists.

Most of what Daniel LaRusso knows he learned from his sensei, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Through a series of mundane tasks, Daniel learned how to master his karate skills, which have proven valuable all these years later. Cobra Kai's sixth and final season will pay homage to Mr. Miyagi in several ways, including the newly named Miyagi-Do. However, the biggest honor is teaching a young group of martial artists the skills Mr. Miyagi worked hard to impact.

One of the most famous scenes in The Karate Kid is when Daniel walks in on Mr. Miyagi, who is attempting to catch a fly with chopsticks. Mr. Miyagi has been patiently trying for a while, but when Daniel joins him, beginner luck smiles on him, and he catches the fly. Mr. Miyagi has to find another way to teach Daniel patience. A new poster for the sixth season calls back to this iconic moment.

The poster is simple but has a lot of meaning and history behind it. It shows a fly trapped between two ends of a chopstick, a feat even Daniel did not manage in his lucky attempt. The fly sits perfectly between the two sticks without being crushed, speaking of the care and attention the catcher took. Some text on the poster drives the message home as it reads, "Patience will be tested." Martial arts and winning tournaments are all about timing. That requires a lot of patience so one doesn't strike at an inopportune moment and cost oneself victory. As Sekai Taikai approaches, Miyagi-Do must practice overcoming the test of becoming impatient if they're to win.

Who Is Daniel Without Mr. Miyagi's Teachings?

Ralph Macchio has played Daniel LaRusso since the first film in 1984. In Cobra Kai, his mentor, Mr Miyagi, is no longer present to impact his wisdom, but Daniel has carried these teachings with him. Collider's Perri Nemiroff talked to Macchio about how influential Mr. Miyagi will be in the final season. Macchio teased a big arc for the character as Daniel unearths new information that disorients him. He talked about that, saying,

"I really enjoyed finding Daniel's way of channeling the Miyagi-isms and the references. But there are times he dives so deep into that legacy that it's a struggle to differentiate, as you say, his own beliefs, and I think this season opens up that can of worms where he is second-guessing things about his mentor that he can never really find the truth about and has to come to grips with that all personally. It's a big arc this season, and heading into Part 2 and certainly resolving in Part 3. I'm excited for the fans to see that."

Cobra Kai Season 6 three-parter will be released on July 18, November 28, and the final part sometime in 2025. Catch up on Netflix before the final season kicks off.

