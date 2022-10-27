One of the most interesting aspects of Cobra Kai is to be able to see the follow-up to the coming-of-age story we witnessed all the way back in The Karate Kid and its sequels. This means, of course, that the source material for current and future seasons of the Netflix series is on full display – but how do you harness the essence of an 80s franchise and spread it across multiple seasons in the 21st century? Series star Ralph Macchio spoke with Collider about this.

During a press tour to promote his memoir Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Macchio talked to Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff about how some elements from the movie get worked into the series. The actor also revealed which entry was a good starting point for the series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, and gave some thoughts on Season 5. Macchio also theorized on how the series keeps its consistency:

“You credit Jon, Josh and Hayden. ‘Karate Kid 3’ informed a lot of how they write because 'Cobra Kai' has that bigger than life, sometimes even cartoon element to the superhero element to it, yet then you have these father-son moments and these family moments that have such great heart. It’s really interesting because there are times the show is like three different shows, but it all sustains because the themes are still the same. It’s bullying, mentorship, fatherless teens, single parenting, fish out of water, overcoming obstacles. All those themes from ‘The Karate Kid’ are all true to ‘Cobra Kai.’”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Every 'Karate Kid' Reference In 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 That Got Fans Nostalgic

The family relationships are definitely one of Cobra Kai’s strongest features. Ever since Season 1, the series has made a point of working on Daniel LaRusso’s (Macchio) relationship with his kids, especially with his daughter Sam (Mary Mouser). Father-daughter caring and sensitive relationships are rarely portrayed in film and TV, much less the ones in which the girl has a passion for martial arts. This alone makes Cobra Kai worth watching, but, as Macchio underscores, the series can be about several compelling stories at once – one of the biggest being the redemption arc of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Cobra Kai is the spin-off series to the late 80s film franchise Karate Kid, starring Macchio and the late Pat Morita. It centers around the clash between different karate approaches, and the ruthlessness of the Cobra Kai dojo, which reached new heights after their All Valley Tournament win at the end of Season 4. The series originally premiered on YouTube Red, but after it was canceled, Netflix picked it up and the show has done consistently well so far, audience-wise.

You can stream all seasons of Cobra Kai on Netflix now. Check out the full interview with Ralph Macchio below: