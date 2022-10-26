In a recent interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio had the chance to discuss his recently released memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid & Me! While the interview focused mainly on the book, we were not going to come away from a discussion with Macchio without asking him to provide some insight on the future of the beloved Netflix series, specifically the possibility of a sixth season. While nothing has been confirmed, he did say that he feels there is a "high confidence" that the story of Danny, Johnny, and the rest of the cast of characters will have a new chapter.

During the interview, Nemiroff posed the question of if there has been any official word from Netflix that there will be a Season 6, asking if he thinks that a shooting start date for the next season is a guarantee. Macchio answers by saying that while there is "no guarantee," the chances of a Part 6 are high.

There’s no locked guarantees in anything, correct? In life. But there’s a high confidence and discussions, but we don’t have that official word. But I’m feeling good, and I’m feeling the book is not going to hurt our chances either. I think it’s just nice to have me speak of the journey of almost 40 years in the shoes of Daniel LaRusso and what it’s been like for me personally and how it represents nostalgia and contemporary relevance at the same time. That’s just very unique to have a story that’s ongoing and a character that has been so impactful and inspirational, aspirational, wish fulfilling for so many people and so many generations now.

Nemiroff voiced that it would boggle her mind to not have an official word on the series' continuation in the near future, to which Macchio agreed, simply replying, "I hope so. I think you’re probably right, but we’ll see."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 10 Shockers From 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 That Left No Mercy

Season 5 of Cobra Kai was released in full earlier this year on September 9, 2022, and contained a total of 10 episodes. An important note when it comes to the history of the series being renewed is that both the fourth and fifth seasons were announced by Netflix prior to the airing of their previous seasons. Meanwhile, a possible sixth season has still yet to be confirmed, though the season does end on a pretty serious cliffhanger, so as Nemiroff put it, the lack of a follow-up would be shocking. The series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Joining Macchio in starring roles in the series are William Zabka, Martin Kove, Yuji Okumoto, and Thomas Ian Griffith as they reprise their roles from the original Karate Kid films. Additional Season 5 cast includes Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Courtney Henggeler, Martin Kove, Gianni DeCenzo, Dallas Dupree Young, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Oona O'Brien, Griffin Santopietro, and series alum Sean Kanan returning from Karate Kid III as Mike Barnes.

All five seasons of Kobra Kai are currently available to stream on Netflix. Check out the full interview with Ralph Macchio down below: