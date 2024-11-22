Things were getting a bit too comfortable in Cobra Kai where hardcore ships were concerned, so the back half of Season 6 decided to shake things up, and we’re grateful for it. Tori (Peyton List) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) have their typical woes, with Robby hooking up with someone else while in Spain for the big competition. But, it was actually Sam, played by the charming and sweet, Mary Mouser, who has a new refreshing relationship that livened up the series and romances.

Xolo Maridueña has been the star of Cobra Kai since Season 1, training under mentor and father figure, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Competing against Johnny's enemy and hero of the Karate Kid franchise, Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), it was an exciting star-crossed lover's plot when his daughter, Sam, began to fall for Miguel. But what started as thrilling and cute to watch unfold now feels like it needs a bit of a shake-up. In a bold twist, they introduce a new love interest for Sam, who happens to be Miyagi-Do's enemy at the competition in Barcelona. Played by Patrick Luwis, Axel's arrival into the fold as an intense karate kid from the opposition is the kick that the series needs.

Miguel and Sam's Romance Has Run Cold in Season 6

Barcelona has proven to be the site of a lot of heartbreak and infidelity in Season 6 Part 2, especially with Episode 8, "Snakes on a Plane." In an episode dedicated to the teens' nightlife and Miguel and Johnny's bumpy plane ride back to the States, everyone is making risky decisions. Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) finds himself without a girlfriend after dancing with a different girl on the dance floor, thanks to his best friend, Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), filming it. Robby hooks up with the enemy, Zara (Rayna Vallandingham), from the Iron Dragon dojo, and Sam finds herself in equally hot water. Spending the night hanging out with Axel, who is also from Iron Dragon, undeniable sparks fly between the two.

Rippled with muscles and a shy demeanor that hides behind his big bulking frame, it's impossible not to feel for Axel or root for him. As Miguel and Johnny race back to California when Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) has a mishap with her pregnancy, Sam's hangout with Axel is a welcome change for her. It gives Cobra Kai the chance to give Sam the screen time she deserves outside of her relationship with Miguel, which at times can feel like it defines her character. Notably, in Season 6, Sam and Miguel don't so much as share a kiss with each other, least of all passion. But, with Axel's dark backstory, and their sweet, almost date night on the beach, it's impossible not to root for them... even if it could break Miguel's heart as the series gears up for the end.

Sam and Axel's Friendship Is Sweet, And We're Here For It

"Snakes on a Plane" sets up a tantalizing, forbidden love affair for Sam and Axel, in a full circle moment that was once how Sam and Miguel's relationship began. The series also tackles two birds with one stone with Sam and Axel’s cute, budding friendship. One is that Cobra Kai has tied in a motif that began with the original Karate Kid all those years ago, with that of Johnny Lawrence being abused by his own Sensei, John Kreese (Martin Kove). The cruelty ultimately turned teen Johnny into a villain, inflicting the pain he knew onto others, while in the Season 6 finale, Axel stands on the precipice of becoming just like the violent Sensei Wolf or denying that cycle of abuse. Sam, then, is a beacon of light for Axel, as the only one aware of the abuse he’s facing, and their hang-out on the beach is a welcome, carefree moment to a soapy, drama-heavy season.

The other good reason for introducing the new story line, is that they make for a perfect opposites-attract couple and fill out a high-stakes love triangle. Both Axel and Sam bring out new qualities in each other, with Axel encouraging Sam's wilder side, while Sam allows Axel to be vulnerable in a safe space. The chemistry this season feels so much stronger than Sam and Miguel's, which has admittedly run a bit stale now that they are established as a couple. Sam and Axel, though, have plenty of dramatic sizzle.

Newcomer Luwis is also great in the role, and the embittered, pained stares he gives Miguel in the final episode of Part 2, "Eunjangdo," lets us know it's far from over. The cliffhanger that ends with that shocking death, which could have easily been Axel after he comes to Sam's defense, is the perfect set-up for a continuation of the love triangle. But fans will have to wait on the results of that triangle, with Cobra Kai's final episodes not debuting until February 13, 2025 on Netflix.

Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

