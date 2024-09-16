This is a crossover we never saw coming. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette to tease the next batch of Cobra Kai episodes, Netflix decided to take a special visitor to tour the sets of the martial arts series. Iñaki Godoy — or One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy — entered the Dojo to find out if Miyagi-Do techniques can endure his gum-gum moves. The star gets to meet some major players from Cobra Kai, train with stunt performers, and check out the legendary dojo inspired by the one in the Karate Kid movies.

For Godoy's visit, Netflix came up with a One Piece-themed Gi for him to wear along with the cast members of Cobra Kai. The actor revealed he is a massive Cobra Kai fan, and he looked like it — Godoy was absolutely thrilled to meet a slate of main cast members from the show. He was reminded that his visit was also a callback to a previous "crossover" in which Jacob Bertrand (who plays Hawk) visited the One Piece sets.

After that, it was stunt-performing time and Godoy met the stunt coordinators of Cobra Kai to learn how to strike first and strike hard. The actor then got a crash course in learning how to break some boards using only his fists. Then he starts some training sessions with the one and only Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle) until he feels like he's ready to take on Kreese (Martin Kove).

Xolo Maridueña Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Cobra Kai

Image via Netflix

Maridueña then takes Godoy to visit the LaRusso house and reveals that the filming crew couldn't use the real house anymore, so they fully rebuilt it inside the studio where Cobra Kai is filmed. The duo reminisce about the massive brawl that took the kids inside the LaRusso home and when they kind of tore it down. Godoy then asks Mariduenã about his favorite moment in Cobra Kai history, and he teases a Season 6 scene but then gets cut off by Godoy asking if his favorite moment isn't the One Piece star's visit to the set. Last but not least, they visit the Miyagi-Do Dojo, where Godoy learns the ultimate martial arts technique: waxing a car.

Cobra Kai is currently in its sixth and final season, and Netflix decided to divide the show's farewell season into three parts. Part 1 has already debuted and made the top 10 list of most-watched titles on Netflix in July. Part 2 is scheduled to be released on November 15 and Part 3 comes in 2025, with no specific release date announced yet.

You can check out Iñaki Goody's visit to the Cobra Kai set in the video below:

