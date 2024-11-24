After a two-season-long battle with The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the final season of Cobra Kai sees the iconic antagonist return once more to wreak havoc on the beloved characters. Season 6, Part 2 focuses on the ultimate karate tournament, the Sekai Taikai, that sees a select group of international dojos compete against one another on a grand scale. At the end of the first batch of episodes of Cobra Kai's final season, the heated feud between Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai was resurrected. But they have bigger (and stronger) things to worry about as the two teams are humbled by the skills and experience of the other dojos, most notably the Iron Dragons, recently bought by Silver.

In Cobra Kai Season 6, Episode 9 "Blood In Blood Out," it's revealed that Silver's lawyer (played by Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg) got his charges dropped after everything that occurred in the previous seasons. Silver is too busy drinking away the pain to celebrate his freedom since he feels humiliated by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) taking him down. Silver's lawyer warns him not to continue down this dark path of vengeance and end up dead like Snake, a side character in The Karate Kid Part III played by Jonathan Avildsen (the son of John G. Avildsen, who directed The Karate Kid trilogy). Throughout the series, Cobra Kai has done a great job of bringing back actors from the original films to give their respective characters more depth. While it seems Snake won't be returning, his death may play a hand in the other character arcs on the show.

'Cobra Kai' Has Brought Back Multiple 'Karate Kid Part III' Characters

In The Karate Kid Part III, Silver hires Snake and Dennis de Guzman (William Christopher Ford) to help Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) personally terrorize Daniel into competing in the All-Valley Tournament so he can exact revenge on Daniel for defeating Cobra Kai. Snake and Dennis were partners in crime. Snake is a loud-mouthed thug, while Dennis is much quieter but still has an intimidating presence. Snake is more bark than bite as he spews insults at Daniel, but gets knocked out when Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) hits him with a pot. He doesn't seem to have any fighting skills at all, especially in comparison to Barnes and Dennis.

In Cobra Kai, Mike has a redemption arc and ends up working alongside Daniel to defeat Silver the first time and prepares the Miyagi-Do students for the Sekai Taikai. As for Snake and Dennis, with the line of dialogue from Silver's lawyer, the duo has been permanently reduced to one. However, Dennis is still kicking and returns to be a menace to Daniel in Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2, as he still takes orders from Silver. Dennis' skills as a fighter seem to have greatly improved since The Karate Kid Part III as he's able to put up a good fight against Daniel. Snake's cause and date of death aren't directly mentioned, but it's implied that he continued a life of crime that eventually led to his passing. With Dennis having a Cobra Kai tattoo, it's possible that the pair continued to work as Silver's henchmen in other criminal activities.

How Snake's Death Could Affect Terry Silver's Arc in 'Cobra Kai' Season 6

The climatic moment of Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 features a big brawl between all the Sekai Taikai dojos — students and senseis alike. But the final scene sees the accidental self-inflicted death of Cobra Kai student Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon H. Lee) in a fight against Iron Dragons student Axel Kovacevic (Patrick Luwis). Even though Silver is left with very little money after spending most of it buying different karate dojos, he uses whatever he has left to be the new owner of the Iron Dragons. His downward spiral of vengeance has once again led to the death of another life. With Dennis returning in Cobra Kai, there's a possibility that Silver will push him too far, causing Dennis to confront Silver about how his influence led to the death of his partner-in-crime, Snake.

As Cobra Kai only has five episodes left for the entire series, Schlossberg teased that "all the characters reach their full arcs." It would be a nice full-circle moment if Barnes and Silver work together to get justice against Silver after traumatizing them for most of their lives. What makes Cobra Kai special is how even the most villainous antagonists get a tragic backstory to explain their motivations. While Silver may be too far gone to get redemption, Snake's death is one blemish in his past that could contribute to closing his arc.

