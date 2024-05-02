The Big Picture Get ready for a supersized final season of Cobra Kai, with 15 episodes set to kick off on July 18.

The showdown between Johnny and Daniel takes center stage as they mentor the next generation of fighters.

While Season 6 isn't necessarily the end of the Valley's story, fans can expect some surprises and potential crossovers.

As the sun begins to set on Cobra Kai, one final showdown awaits before viewers bid farewell to Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Netflix released the first teaser announcing the arrival of the Karate Kid spin-off series' supersized sixth season as a three-part streaming event beginning this summer. The show's final run will consist of 15 episodes instead of the usual 10 and is set to kick off with part one on July 18. Part two will follow on November 28 with the finale event closing things out sometime next year.

Season 6 will pick up in the aftermath of Cobra Kai and Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) defeat at the end of Season 5. With one of the biggest threats in the Valley out of the way, Miyagi-Do now sets its sights on the world championships of karate, better known as the Sekai Taikai. The teaser sets the stage for another face-off between old rivals Johnny and Daniel, but now on much friendlier terms as they work to raise up the next generation of fighters. Everything the series has built up throughout five seasons will come to a head on the biggest stage possible, but there are other stories to wrap up ahead of the big competition. Martin Kove's ruthless John Kreese escaped from prison last season and looks to resurrect Cobra Kai once again with his "no mercy" style alongside sensei Kim (Alicia Hannah-Kim).

The main cast is expected to return for the final showdown, with Zabka, Macchio, and Kove joined throughout the series by Sean Kanan, Yuji Okumoto, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, and Paul Walter Hauser. Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña will also return as Miguel Diaz opposite fellow young fighters Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Dallas Dupree Young, Joe Seo, and Griffin Santopietro. One person confirmed not to be joining the fun is Hilary Swank, who squashed any hopes of returning to the Valley earlier this year, though Season 6 may still have a few surprises for long-time fans in store.

'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Won't Be the Definitive End of The Valley's Story

Cobra Kai still has many personal storylines to wrap up involving its adult and teen characters, but the final season is also built to widen the Miyagiverse, according to co-creator Jon Hurwitz. His fellow showrunners and series masterminds, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, concur with the idea of leaving the door open for future projects set in this world, namely another spinoff. Once the series ends, however, all eyes will be on the new Karate Kid movie, with Macchio also reprising his role for the project alongside Ben Whang and Jackie Chan, which was recently delayed until next year. The door is open for some crossover between the two and, with the delay, the series could flow smoothly into whatever writer Rob Liebel and director Jonathan Entwistle have planned.

The first part of Cobra Kai's final season debuts on July 18 exclusively on Netflix. Visit our full guide here for everything we know so far about Season 6 and check out the teaser below.

