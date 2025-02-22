Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 6.Many students have come and gone from the two main dojos in Cobra Kai, learning different styles of karate from their senseis Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Of these students, you would think that Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) would be most like their senseis, considering they trained with them from the beginning. But Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 proves otherwise, with Sam (Mary Mouser) and Tory (Peyton List) becoming a direct reflection of their respective mentor's journey across the series. We don't only see similarities in their character arcs but also in their relationships, emphasizing how much the two senseis have shaped the lives of these two badass and evolving fighters.

Tory and Johnny Learn Balance in 'Cobra Kai's Finale

Image via Netflix

It is easy to see the parallels between Tory and Johnny, where their aggressive streak has always made them have an affinity with Cobra Kai dojo's attack-first approach, causing Tory to keep returning to the dojo no matter who the sensei was and Johnny to always butt heads with Daniel even when he was no longer officially at Cobra Kai. Tory has also been as isolated and untrusting as Johnny was after losing the All-Valley tournament all those years ago, developing a temper and a tendency to jump to the worst conclusion. But it isn't just Tory's personality that reflects Johnny's; it is also the lesson they have to learn in order to win their championship rounds.

Throughout the show, both sensei and student have struggled with finding balance, often succumbing to their temper or darker emotions, especially during a fight. But in those final episodes, with Johnny being haunted by his past tournament loss and Tory still reeling from her mother's death, their second-wind moments, which included finding peace within themselves, come from a pep talk rooted in simplicity and love. The frustrated Tory only responds to the grounding and heartfelt confession by Robby, while Daniel dips into Johnny's own teaching style and bellows a bunch of expletives to get through his angry haze, while also reminding him who is in the stands cheering him on.

The final scenes of the show cement their journey, as both characters have an inexplicable draw to karate. They both find a deep solace in Cobra Kai, whereas Miguel doesn't necessarily have that visceral connection to the dojo's philosophy. While Miguel does end up fighting for the dojo as his explosive swan song, he ultimately leaves with Sam to go to Okinawa. In comparison, Tory and Johnny's identities are irrevocably tied to karate, with the former getting sponsorship deals alongside Robby and the latter hitting his stride again as he re-opens the reformed dojo.

Sam and Daniel Learned the Ultimate Miyagi Lesson in 'Cobra Kai'

Image via Netflix

On the other hand, Sam and her father are generally soft-spoken, both a grounded beacon of calmness in their respective circles, but are fierce when they have to defend themselves or their loved ones. This is also reflected in their connection with Mr. Miyagi's (Pat Morita) style of karate, where balance, defense, and patience are defining principles. But it is in the finale that the two uphold Miyagi's legacy not only through karate but also through his philosophies, as they both take a step back away from fighting.

"The greatest victory karate can bring to you is not having to fight at all." Daniel's words to Sam when she declared she was not going to fight encapsulate the essence of Miyagi's teachings. Sam's realization of knowing that Tory needed to fight more than she did marks her growth from their first meeting in Season 2. She lets go of karate and starts pursuing other facets of her life, including Okinawa, but will always retain a little bit of Miyagi through the necklace her grandma gifted her. This echoes Daniel's arc of moving on from his overt obsession with Mr. Miyagi throughout this season, as he also continues to teach at the dojo but does so with new priorities as well. In their own ways, they both uphold the teachings of Miyagi karate by not fighting at all.

'Cobra Kai' Gave Us Two Sets of "Enemies-to-Best-Friends"