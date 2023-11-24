The Big Picture Season 6 of Cobra Kai is highly anticipated, and actors are experiencing mixed emotions as they gear up for the final season after being on strike.

Due to the strike, the Cobra Kai team only managed to film one episode before production was halted.

While Season 6 will be the end of Cobra Kai, the possibility of a reunion or spin-off is likely, especially considering the expanding 'Karate Kid' universe, including a new movie in 2024.

It's safe to say that fans have been waiting for Season 6 of tje Netflix hit series Cobra Kai with a mix of excitement and mourning. Now that actors are no longer striking, though, we’ve had a chance to realize that they are going through the same emotions ahead of the final season. In a recent interview with Collider's Michael Thomas, series regular and Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña talked about his feelings and revealed how much they managed to film before the strike started.

Since they had barely started production when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA went on strike, the Cobra Kai team only managed to film one episode, as Maridueña revealed in the interview. With the strike over, Cobra Kai will resume filming as early as January, and the actor opened up about what’s going on inside his heart and mind:

"I feel so sad, bro. I started the show when I was 16. We're gonna finish, and I'm gonna be 23, and I'm like, ‘Wait, I still have so many years to keep hanging out with you guys!’ I had so much fun. ‘Cobra Kai’ taught me so much of what I love and know about acting. On camera and off-camera, the people, the relationships that I made on that show, are ones that I'll remember for my whole life. So, I'm forever grateful for it, and I know it's damn not gonna be the last time that we meet. I'm sure five years down the line we'll do, like, ‘Cobra Kai Reunion’ or something."

Will There Be A 'Cobra Kai' Spin-Off?

Close

A reunion or follow-up story is well within the realm of possibilities for Cobra Kai. Not only because series creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald told Collider that the future of Cobra Kai is already taking shape, but also because The Karate Kid universe is set to keep on expanding with the release of a new movie in 2024. So, whatever happens, it’s likely that Cobra Kai Season 6 won’t be the last we’ll see of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Miguel Diaz (Maridueña) on the dojo.

Since Cobra Kai Season 6 is yet to resume filming, fans still have to wait a while before they start counting down the days till the final episodes premiere. However, Netflix has already set a tentative 2024 release window for the show. Season 1 - 5 of the hit show is currently available to watch on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Cobra Kai Thirty-four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso. Release Date May 2, 2018 Cast William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Mary Matilyn Mouser, Marty Cove, Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand, Vanessa Rubio Genres Comedy, Action, webseries Seasons 6 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Watch Now