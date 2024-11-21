From the fiery Kreese (Martin Kove) to the snake-like Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), Cobra Kai has created an array of memorable villains, especially ones who seem to have more than nine lives. The show’s sixth and final season ramps up the stakes as it re-locates the mat to Barcelona with the prestigious and insanely competitive Sekai Taikai. The global tournament naturally brings in countless background characters and even more ferocious enemies, but one antagonist in particular has caught our eye. While Zara Malik (Rayna Vallandingham) isn’t Cobra Kai’s most traditional or prominent nemesis, she immediately makes an impact as she is a modern take on a karate fighter while also being deliciously sly in her attempts to thwart our main characters. Despite her limited storyline in this huge season, Zara enthralls us just as much as she does her many social media followers.

Zara Malik Stands Out as a ‘Cobra Kai’ Villain

The Sekai Taikai in Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 has introduced us to even more daunting fighters from different dojos, including the ones from the Iron Dragons. Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) and his male captain Axel (Patrick Luwis) have both proven to be difficult foes to go up against. Axel is undefeated by his steel-backed moves, and Wolf’s cage-fighting background is terrifying to behold. On the other hand, Kwon (Brandon H. Lee) from Cobra Kai has also exhibited himself as an enemy to reckon with, as all three of them possess an innate aggression that comes out frighteningly on the mat. These new characters fit the typical mold we have come to expect from Cobra Kai antagonists: ruthless and violent.

Meanwhile, Zara Malik takes a more manipulative stance as a villain, especially off the mat. Like her Iron Dragon captain counterpart, she is undefeated on the mat and shamelessly flaunts this with every win – flicking her hair and smiling at the camera. However, what differentiates her from the average Cobra Kai antagonist is the more deceptive technique she uses to play with her opponent’s focus and mind. Her very first interaction with our main characters was in the elevator with Sam (Mary Mouser) and Devon (Oona O'Brien). She is streaming live to her followers and makes snide remarks about not filming with losers because it would hurt her brand. They weren’t supposed to take it personally, of course.

This isn't the first time we've seen this type of arrogance on display in Cobra Kai, but the way she carries her ego with a smug smile and condescending air is tantalizing. This is heightened by how easily she seduces Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and effortlessly drives a wedge between him and Tory (Peyton List). While Kwon briefly tries to do this at the bar, Zara has the gall to carry it through, both having fun kissing Robby and successfully getting her opponents off their game as they progress through the competition.

Zara Mailk Is ‘Cobra Kai’s Most Modern and Relatable Character

One of the major things that makes Zara’s character stand out is how contemporary she is. It is about time we had an influencer enter the realm of karate. It turns out the two worlds aren’t mutually exclusive. She feels like a modern take on a mixed martial arts competitor, especially one that has made it to the Sekai Taikai. With the event receiving so much media coverage and even having its own channel, it makes sense that some people would take advantage of such a public and prestigious tournament. The idea of sponsors also trickles into this season, with Johnny (William Zabka) accidentally meeting with a brand he believes one of the kids could end up working with and through Zara’s own sponsors, bringing the karate aspect of Cobra Kai into today’s age.

Apart from joining Cobra Kai in the more modern world, Zara herself is a caricature of the digital age influencer, yet somehow believable as well. From how she makes snide comments on her live in the elevator to her obsession with branding and sponsors (and how she bemoaned losing them), she is relatable in the sense that we have seen that particular flavor of influencer countless times. It is refreshing considering how traditional karate is performed and taught, especially with Miyagi-do and LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) persistence in upholding his mentor’s teachings. As such, Zara’s character is the point where modernity and tradition converge.

Zara Malik Reminds Us of ‘Cobra Kai’s Tory

Even though Zara has been positioned as an antagonist in Cobra Kai Season 6, she’s not necessarily the most unforgivable one, unlike some. She gets into Tory’s head and incites distrust in one of Cobra Kai’s most beloved couples, all without a hair out of place. Being used to more openly aggressive foes, Zara’s manipulative tendencies might be perceived as less palatable. She saw an opportunity and exploited it effectively, with her subtle approach being far more effective than, say, Kwon’s violent, yet failed, ambush of Sam and Axel.

Zara is immediately reminiscent of Tory’s mercurial introduction to the series in Season 2, another character who was willing to do anything to win. Though Tory is more straight-forward than Zara, there are parallels in their set-ups with disrupting relationships, people despising them, and being formidable on the mat. It is easy to see a potential redemption arc for Zara, just like Tory had. Her outrageous and modern character would have made an incredible addition to the ensemble cast, but with only one part being left in Cobra Kai’s final season, it is unlikely this would pan out. For now, she's an entertaining and formidable foe for our favorite characters to face off against.

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

