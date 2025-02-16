Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the 'Cobra Kai' series finale.After its 7-year run, Cobra Kai has its swan song with the Sekai Taikai while also coming full circle and reminding us why the series exists in the first place. Taking place years after the original The Karate Kid, the Netflix spin-off shone a light on how losing the All-Valley Tournament to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) rippled well into Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) life. He was only able to find purpose again when he decided to mentor Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and re-open the Cobra Kai dojo. History weaves its way into the series' final episodes as Johnny and Miguel take center stage again, where their championship fights in the international tournament douse us in nostalgia.

While the majority of the show was split between the moving parts of the ensemble cast, you could argue that Johnny and Miguel were the main characters. It was their initial bond that formed the basis of the series (the title is Cobra Kai after all), and thus, it is fitting that we are taken back to where everything began. The final two episodes emphasize their dynamics, evolving relationships, and individual growth from those early seasons, making us a little teary-eyed as they are given the perfect send-off.

'Cobra Kai's Finale Emphasizes 'The Karate Kid's Ultimate Lesson

Image via Netflix

Miguel's arc returns to and reiterates the idea that is the foundation of the entire The Karate Kid franchise: standing up against the "bigger" and "stronger" bully. Positioned against the unbeatable Axel (Patrick Luwis), who has also just broken Robby's (Tanner Buchanan) leg, the odds are completely against Miguel. It echoes the Season 1 conflicts against his bullies except on a grander scale, as the Iron Dragons are the embodiment of aggression, violence, and brutality that define a bully. While Axel has his hand and internal struggle in contributing to Miguel's victory, on Miguel's side, it brings us back to those very first interactions between him and Johnny.

Flashbacks are littered throughout his fight, as he draws upon the strength of those early memories of why he got into karate in the first place. By adding these in, Cobra Kai honors Miguel's journey and growth throughout the show, from the naive teenager Johnny took under his wing, to the aggressive fighter who was well and truly indoctrinated into the "no mercy" code of Cobra Kai, to the balanced champion who uses his past and present to win his fight. Even his romantic arc reflects a similar journey where reasonably reacting to Sam's (Mary Mouser) news about moving to Okinawa (and, of course, joining in) is a far cry from the paranoid and jealous boyfriend in the beginning.

'Cobra Kai' Circles Back on Johnny and Miguel's Arc