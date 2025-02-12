It all comes down to this. After almost seven years, 60 episodes, and countless breathless moments of action, one last trip to the dojo will see Cobra Kai make its final return. Season 6 has had its ups and downs, but, ultimately, it has thus far been an enjoyable ride through all the aspects that make this franchise so beloved. Now, just one part remains, with five episodes of Season 6 paving the way for the upcoming feature film, Karate Kid: Legends. With all that in mind, here is a look at exactly where you can watch Cobra Kai Season 6, part 3.

When is 'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3 Released?

You can catch the return of Cobra Kai Season 6 for its final five episodes on February 13, 2025. This date also marks the arrival of several other exciting new and returning shows, such as the brand-new animated series Dog Days Out and the return of The Exchange on Netflix, the unscripted series Sweethearts on Prime Video, and the return of Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef for its Season 4 premiere.

Where to Stream 'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3?

Although the first two seasons of Cobra Kai were released on the now-defunct YouTube Red, the series soon became a Netflix staple, rising through the ranks and becoming one of the streamer's flagship shows. Currently, you can watch all the previous episodes of Season 6 on the platform, providing the perfect catch-up before the final five episodes air.

For those without a subscription who will need one for the last trip to the dojo, here's a look at Netflix's subscription options:

Is 'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3 Available to Stream Without Netflix?

New episodes of Cobra Kai are exclusively available to Netflix, joining the exciting list of new shows released on the platform this month. However, if you're simply looking to get a taste of Cobra Kai without needing to subscribe, you're in luck, as full episodes of the show are available via YouTube. In the past, Cobra Kai seasons have received physical media releases as well, so there is also the option of waiting for Season 6 to appear on DVD and Blu-ray. For more information regarding this potential release, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

Whether or not a physical media release of Season 6 will also be released in three parts is anyone's guess, with the choice to separate Cobra Kai's final outing into thirds proving ultimately controversial. During the Next On Netflix preview presentation, Deadline asked Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria about the recent trend in splitting major seasons, with Bajaria saying, "[s]ome of those have been for reasons, because it was during Covid and strikes to get the shows on so audiences don’t have to wait for a long time." She then added:

"A lot of times it’s been creator-driven. Peter Morgan on The Crown, Shonda Rhimes on Bridgerton, there was a way that they wanted to structure or write it because they felt it was an actual, natural emotional break. So there’s no set way, it depends on what’s best for the show."

Watch the Trailer For 'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3

Released on February 3, 2025, the trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6's final part is available to watch above. Get your tissues ready, as this looks to be an emotional rollercoaster. Although the series itself debuted almost seven years ago, the story of Cobra Kai dates back to the 1980s with the Karate Kid movies, with a generation of fans now seeing their own offspring growing up and indulging in this martial arts tale. A major part of this trailer, and something that will satisfy fans, is the promise that almost all fan-favorite characters are set to return in Season 6, part 3. This includes obvious stars such as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), but also the likes of Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen), Alicia Hannah-Kim (Sensei Kim Dae-Un), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), Oona O'Brien (Devon), Lewis Tan (Sensei Wolf), Patrick Luwis (Axel Kovacevic) and Rayna Vallandingham (Zara Malik). Teasing the upcoming final part, the show's co-creator Hayden Schlossberg told Netflix TUDUM:

"All the big bads are still in play. You still have Kreese, Silver, Sensei Wolf, Master Kim Da-Eun. Everyone is still on the board. Nothing’s been resolved. We have a lot of fun in store with all the characters left in tatters at the end of Episode 10."

In an interview with TV Insider, Schlossberg promised that Season 6, Part 3 will "end in resolution," adding, "There is no big cliffhanger at the end of the last five episodes. This is where all the questions get answered. All the characters reach their full arcs. All the mysteries get solved. And you’re still going to see next-level martial arts—and some unexpected twists and turns—but it’s really designed to be an exciting, thrilling, and fulfilling conclusion to this six-season journey that we’ve all been on." A synopsis for Cobra Kai Season 6, part 3 reads:

"After a startling result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this."

What is the 'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3 Episode Schedule?

Although we only know the title of one of the five remaining episodes, below is an episode schedule based on the information we currently have available.

Episode: Title: Release Date: 11 Into the Fire Thursday, February 13, 2025 12 Rattled Thursday, February 13, 2025 13 Skeletons Thursday, February 13, 2025 14 Strike Last Thursday, February 13, 2025 15 "Ex Degenerate" Thursday, February 13, 2025