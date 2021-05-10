Get ready for "the most definitive 'Cobra Kai' listening experience available."

There's only one real way to appreciate the music of Netflix's Cobra Kai, and that's via the beauty of analog media — analog of all kinds. The upcoming exclusive release of the show's soundtrack, courtesy of Mondo, features a three vinyl box set that also includes an EP release of one album on nothing less than cassette tape, the format preferred by one-time karate champions everywhere.

The three-disc set features music from all three seasons to date, including expanded tracks for, according to the official release, "the most definitive Cobra Kai listening experience available." Featuring new artwork from Matt Ryan Tobin, the new box set also includes liner notes from composers Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson, star Ralph Macchio, and series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

From the official release:

“Partnering with Mondo is a dream come true for us and it’s the perfect home for Cobra Kai’s vinyl debut. We had a very ambitious plan for the release which Mondo consistently tackled with enthusiasm and passion. Matt Ryan Tobin’s album artwork is jaw dropping and completely exceeds the badassery requirements needed to pull this whole thing off. We cannot wait for people to hold this package in their hands,” says composer Zach Robinson."Zach and I wanted to create a listening experience that is a unique reflection of Cobra Kai’s wide-ranging sonic palette, organized in a way we feel most sincerely embraces the vinyl medium. These three albums are a true labor of love, and we hope all fans have as much fun listening to each disc as we had putting them together," says composer Leo Birenberg.

Again, buyers of the Mondo Exclusive colorway will also receive a cassette tape pressing of the "Wax Off" EP included in the vinyl pressing. Check out the track list and images of the box set below — it'll all be available for pre-order via MondoShop.com on Wednesday, May 12 for $50.

Disc 1: Cobra Kai

Side A

1. Quiver (Extended) (3:59)

2. Ace Degenerate (1:25)

3. Strike First (1:07)

4. Cobra Guy (Extended) (2:32)

5. Slither (1:54)

6. The Internet (1:25)

7. You're the Champ (1:34)

8. Johnny's Story (2:29)

9. Web MD (1:10)

10. A Badass Name for a Dojo (Extended) (3:30)

Side B

1. Awake the Snake (2:07)

2. Worthy Opponent (2:12)

3. Furious Hawk / Dark Hawk (2:14)

4. The All-Valley Tournament (3:34)

5. Snake in the Grass (2:05)

6. Stone vs. Diaz (1:41)

7. The Cobra Effect (2:34)

8. Snap (1:46)

9. I'm a Sensei (1:58)

10. It Belongs to Me (3:20)

Disc 2: Miyagi-Do

Side A

1. Miyagi-Do Fix-Up (2:15)

2. Miyagi Memories (1:35)

3. The Wheel Technique (1:54)

4. Like a Dance (3:12)

5. Miyagi-Do (1:53)

6. Balance (1:03)

7. Kan-Geiko (1:04)

8. Mall Fight (1:39)

9. The Wrong Path (1:58)

10. Medal of Honor (1:24)

11. Into the Snake Pit (2:26)

12. Miyagi's Tomb (2:43)

Side B

1. Miyagi Metal (2:16)

2. Return to Okinawa (3:20)

3. Live or Die, Man (1:41)

4. Crane Technique (3:02)

5. Secrets of Miyagi-Do (2:56)

6. Two-Time Champion (1:32)

7. Chop Shop (2:02)

8. The Right Path (3:00)

9. Sam and Robby (Extended) (4:26)

Disc 3: Final Fights

Side A

1. Final Match (1:48)

2. The Cobra and the Mongoose (1:19)

3. Time Out (1:35)

4. No Mercy (1:14)

5. New Champion (1:37)

6. I'm Coming For You, Bitch (1:38)

7. Hallway Hellscape (3:36)

8. Scale The School (0:50)

9. Hawk's Prey (1:28)

10. Rematch (2:08)

11. Fallen Soldier (2:38)

Side B

1. Carol of the Cobras (2:17)

2. Dojo From Hell (1:50)

3. Must Not Lose to Fear (1:45)

4. The Call of the Cobra (2:12)

5. Duel of the Snakes (Mega-Edit) (9:58)

6. Challenger (3:09)

