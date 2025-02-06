Netflix's Cobra Kai strikes first one last time in just a matter of days when Season 6, Part 3 premieres on February 13. Ahead of the finale, Collider spoke with the cast and crew that made the show possible over the course of six seasons. When Collider's Perri Nemiroff asked about the potential for a spin-off from the universe, co-creator Hayden Schlossberg said:

"There is nothing official to say regarding spin-offs other than we are working on them behind the scenes. Our Cobra Kai fan brains are always thinking of multiple possibilities, and we've been working on stuff. The hope is that there's something official to say at some point."

Starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the series has taken the pair from the enemies they left off in the original movies, to friends, to enemies again, to everywhere in between. Macchio and Zabka starred opposite each other in the first Karate Kid movie back in 1984 as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The series picks up when they're adults with Johnny, a divorcee and a halfway deadbeat dad, and Daniel in a "have it all" phase of his life. Now, the series will conclude with the final five episodes, which Schlossberg has promised in the past would not end with a giant cliffhanger. Part 3 is set to pick up after Kwon's accidental death was live-streamed for the world to see. The fallout will be immediately felt in the final five episodes, with hopefully enough time to also wrap the series up for good.

If There's No Spin-Off Confirmed, What Is Next For the World of 'Cobra Kai'?

After the conclusion of the series, Karate Kids: Legends will hit theaters on May 30. While not a direct follow-up to the series, it all remains interconnected within the universe of The Karate Kid which started more than 40 years ago. Showrunner Josh Heald confirmed as much last summer. He explained that Cobra Kai will not set up the movie, but obviously, the presence of Macchio's Daniel ties them together in a way. Macchio stars alongside Jackie Chan, who is reprising his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 Karate Kid film. The film also introduces Ben Wang as Li Fong, Han and Daniel's newest student. The movie will also bring Daniel back to the East Coast, where he'd originally moved from in the first movie.

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 premieres February 13 on Netflix. You can stream past episodes now.