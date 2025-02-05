When Part 2 of the final season of Cobra Kai debuted, fans quickly discovered that the hit series was ending on a cliffhanger that set up the final five episodes of the show — which are set to debut on February 13. During the high-stakes and high-adrenaline tournament Sekai Taikai in Barcelona, the pupils from Miyagi-Do watched flabbergasted as one of the participants, Kwon (Brandon H. Lee), died in a freak accident. During an interview at the Saturn Awards with Collider, series star Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle) talked about the impact that the death will have on Miyagi-Do.

During the interview, Maridueña talked to our editor Aidan Kelley and revealed that one immediate effect that the death will have on Miguel and his friends is that they'll be lost and will look to their senseis Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to get a sense of how they should react to such a tragedy. Maridueña also joked that "they're gonna put metal detectors on the next Sekai Taikai" to avoid these things from happening again. He stated:

"There's definitely some weight to the situation. Nobody... no child should ever bear witness to any of the stuff that went down. So I think, really, these folks... I can speak for the kids, I think that they're gonna be looking at the adults to really make sure to pick up on cues. I feel like in any traumatic experience you kind of look to the adults around you and you're like 'Hey! Should we be worried about what the heck is going on?'"

What Else Is In Store For The End of 'Cobra Kai'?