On paper, the premise for Cobra Kai seemed absurd. While there was a lot of nostalgia for the original 1984 film The Karate Kid, its sequels and the 2010 remake had shown a very limited amount of stories that could be told within this universe. Bringing back Ralph Macchio to reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso could have felt like a lazy example of a “legacy sequel,” but Cobra Kai took a different approach by basing the series around his rival, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

By featuring two opposing perspectives, Cobra Kai explored themes of rivalry, victory, worthiness, and success. While Macchio and Zabka were given the opportunity to do some of the best work of their respective careers, Cobra Kai was also interested in establishing new characters that younger viewers could relate to. By the end of the first season alone, Johnny’s protege Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), Billy’s daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser), and Johnny’s estranged son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) prove to be just as charismatic as the legacy characters. With the sixth and final season in the early stages of development, here is every season of Cobra Kai ranked.

Season 4

Cobra Kai has definitely become increasingly absurd as it escalates the stakes in each season; while the series examines the emotional consequences that each of the matches and conflicts have on the characters, there’s a suspension of disbelief that the viewer needs to enjoy the series.

However, Season 4 nearly “jumps the shark” with the reintroduction of John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) former partner, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Silver is evil to an almost absurd degree, and his story arc feels slightly rushed. Despite showing almost no interest in returning to the world of karate at the beginning of the season, he becomes extremely competitive and intent on taking over the Cobra Kai dojo by the end.

Season 2

One of Cobra Kai’s better aspects has been how well it has balanced the storylines for the teenagers and the adults. Season 2 did this expertly by creating conflict on two fronts. When Daniel decides to open his dojo, Miyagi-do, to oppose Cobra Kai, he welcomes Robby and Samantha in as his first two students. The rivalries between the two dojos escalate as the teenage characters are forced to choose which of the leaders to follow. While Daniel attempts to reach out to Johnny to settle things amicably, the reintroduction of Kreese into Cobra Kai disturbs him.

Kreese instantly becomes one of the show’s most interesting characters. While on the surface, it looks like he’s nothing but a maniacal villain obsessed with victory, he slowly shows that he truly cares for Johnny and believes in his potential. However, the rivalries between the teenagers do become a little grating at points when it’s clear that the show is just creating melodrama. While the epic school brawl in the Season 2 finale, “No Mercy,” is very entertaining and features some of the best stunt work of the entire series, it does stretch the realm of believability.

Season 5

Season 5 let Cobra Kai refocus on its priorities in the aftermath of Cobra Kai dojo's victory at the tournament. Both Johnny and Daniel are in the midst of interesting real-life crises; Daniel’s family is beginning to doubt his commitment, and Johnny is on a quest to force Robbie and Miguel to bond.

The slower approach to the early episodes of the season allowed the tension to escalate ahead of the final showdown with Silver. While there’s more focus on the adult characters this season, it makes sense considering that the teens are getting more mature; for once, Samantha gets to teach her dad a lesson by combining the skills she’s learned from both him and Johnny.

Season 3

Season 3 took the series in a more mature direction after Season 2, which had become a little too melodramatic. Comparatively, Season 3 showed that there were legitimate consequences of focusing only on karate. Miguel’s recovery from his injuries is genuinely moving, as he must mend both his body and his shattered ego. Simultaneously, Johnny learns that bringing back Kreese when his former master begins to take over the Cobra Kai dojo and usurp him of his leadership position.

The final battle allowed Johnny and Daniel to finally team up against Kreese, and it was rewarding to see them finally make amends to each other for a rivalry that started when they were children. The creation of a new, combined dojo gave the show a new focus moving forward as these two radically different characters were forced to combine their teaching methods.

Season 1

Cobra Kai proved within its first season that it wasn’t interested in simply trotting out nostalgic references to The Karate Kid to entice audiences that grew up with the original films. In fact, the show didn’t require the viewer to have anything with a passing familiarity with the characters. Johnny is an effective character on his own, as he begins as a washed-up loser searching for a purpose.

His loss to Daniel all those years ago essentially gave him an excuse not to move forward with his life, and by restarting Cobra Kai, he’s essentially trying to give children the chance to succeed in a way he never could. The focus on Johnny made Cobra Kai’s first season surprising, and the more narrow focus exemplified the show’s best qualities.

