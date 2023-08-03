The Big Picture Lionsgate's Cobweb, an underlooked horror gem, is heading to Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on September 12, just in time for Halloween.

After its limited theatrical release in July, the film now has the chance to find a new audience as it releases on home video.

Cobweb centers on a young boy who hears mysterious tapping sounds in his bedroom wall, leading him to suspect his parents of hiding a dark secret.

Horror fans can soon revisit this summer’s most underlooked horror gem as, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting, Lionsgate’s Cobweb will be heading to Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on September 12, just in time for the Halloween season. No word yet on if the film will be arriving on 4K Ultra HD at some point in the near future, but the movie is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD via Amazon for $19.27 and $17.31 respectively.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after its theatrical debut on July 21, which was released with minimal marketing in a limited run on the big screen. Only available in limited theaters in the midst of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, the film, unfortunately, remained overlooked and buried during Summer’s crowded release schedule. However, with the movie heading to Blu-ray and DVD this Fall, Cobweb now has the chance to find a new audience that may have missed it out on all its scares on the big screen, and with Spooky Season just around the corner, there’s no better time to check out Lionsgate’s latest terrifying story.

For those that missed out on seeing the film earlier this Summer, Cobweb centers on Peter, a young boy who begins hearing a mysterious tapping sound hidden within his bedroom wall, which his parents dismiss as just a part of his imagination. However, Peter soon becomes suspicious of them, believing they may be hiding a dark and sinister secret. Answers may remain under wraps for those who haven’t seen the film yet, but all will be revealed when Cobweb scares its way onto shelves later this year.

Image via Lionsgate

‘Cobweb’ Serves Is Samuel Bodin’s Feature-Length Debut

Samuel Bodin, who is best known for creating the hit Netflix horror series Marianne, directs the film in his feature-length debut, with its screenplay written by Chris Thomas Devlin. Woody Norman, Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock), and Antony Starr (The Boys) star in the film as Peter and his parents alongside Cleopatra Coleman, who plays Peter’s substitute teacher. Lionstate’s Jim Miller and Meredith Wieck oversee the production of the film. Roy Lee serves as a producer on the project under Vertigo Entertainment alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey, with Andrew Childs and Josh Fagen attached as executive producers.

Cobweb is now available for horror fans to pre-order on Amazon and hits shelves on September 12. Check out the official trailer for the film below.