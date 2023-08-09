The Big Picture Samuel Bodin's horror film Cobweb stars Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr, and Woody Norman.

Lionsgate announced that Cobweb will be available on Blu-ray on September 12, but eager audiences can watch it digitally this weekend on August 11.

Cobweb tells the story of eight-year-old Peter, who believes something sinister is haunting his home, and must confront the secrets alone.

Although the world was Barbie and Oppenheimer obsessed during the weekend of July 21, horror fans had their eyes set on the star-studded prize that was Samuel Bodin’s (Lazy Company) Cobweb. Consisting of a top-tier lineup that included Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), Antony Starr (The Boys), and Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon), the horror feature, which is more of a study on family trauma than anything else, didn’t get the proper praise that it deserved, only enjoying a short run in theaters. Following the news that the title will soon be coming to Blu-ray on September 12, today it was revealed that eager audiences can bring the terror home this weekend as Lionsgate has announced the film’s digital arrival for Friday, August 11.

In Cobweb, Norman stars as eight-year-old Peter, a young man who feels like he’s losing his mind after hearing a constant “tapping” noise coming from inside his bedroom walls. At first, his parents (Caplan and Starr) are supportive, loving and kind when it comes to the mysterious sound plaguing their son but soon, they grow irritable, assuring him that it’s all in his head. The more the couple belittles and diminishes their son’s worries, the more he begins to think that there’s something sinister that they’re hiding from him. With no one on his side, save for a substitute teacher (Cleopatra Coleman), Peter must face the eeriness of the night on his own, relying on only himself to find out the dark secrets tapping on the inside of his home.

The July 21 release of Cobweb was an odd choice on behalf of Lionsgate as, not only was it competing with Greta Gerwig’s box office crusher Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s equally money-making historical drama Oppenheimer, but it was also smack-dab in the middle of the summer. Typically speaking, summer is a time for action-packed features with this year seeing the arrival of titles including The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and the upcoming Blue Beetle.

Image via Lionsgate

Other Summer Scares

Still, there have been a handful of horror features to spook theatergoers this summer with The Boogeyman and Insidious: The Red Door already having had their time in the spotlight while The Last Voyage of the Demeter sets sail this weekend. And then there’s A24’s latest project, the Danny and Michael Philippou-helmed Talk To Me, which has been such a standout hit that a sequel was already ordered. While all of these scare-tastic films have seen success, Cobweb was seemingly doomed from the start with its popular release date.

Check out a trailer for Cobweb below and invite the haunt into your house when the title arrives this weekend on digital.