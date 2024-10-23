Both Antony Starr and Lizzy Caplan have proved their genre-crossing abilities time and time again, but last year the duo teamed up for a horror flick that largely flew under the radar. Titled Cobweb, the movie was as unnerving as they come and, along with standout performances from the two longtime Hollywood names, also featured a stellar show from up-and-comer, Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon). Despite sitting on Rotten Tomatoes with an unsatisfying critics’ approval rating of 59%, with the movie now streaming on Hulu, it’s the perfect time to add Cobweb to your “must watch” list - especially during this, the spookiest of seasons.

The film centers on Peter (Norman), a young boy who, along with being an outcast among his peers, also suffers a strained relationship with his parents, Carol (Caplan) and Mark (Starr). One night, Peter hears strange tapping noises and a voice coming from inside his walls. Alarmed, he brings the issue to his parents, both of whom quickly shut down his concerns and keep it moving. The tension between the trio begins to build after Peter is suspended for breaking his bully’s leg after an altercation. After hearing from the mysterious voice inside the walls once again, Peter is led to believe that his sister is trapped inside the walls, sent to live there at the hands of his parents. What unfolds next is a topsy-turvy, mind-bending trip through family trauma and jump scares as Peter sets out to right the wrongs as he sees them.

The Standout Stars of ‘Cobweb’

Released by Lionsgate, Cobweb only enjoyed a run in cinemas for a limited time and was easily overshadowed by other titles like Oppenheimer and Barbie. It’s a real bummer that the movie didn’t have more of a chance to flex its creative muscles, especially for Caplan, who delivered a performance unlike any we’ve seen from the actress in the past. The title was also a solid follow-up for Norman who, through his previous project C’mon C’mon, had nabbed a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Sticking to the genre, the young star went on to hold down a role in The Last Voyage of the Demeter and will soon be seen in Anthony and Joe Russo’s The Electric State. Joining Caplan, Starr, and Norman in a supporting role was Infinity Pool and Rebel Moon’s Cleopatra Coleman, who played Miss Devine - the only adult to take interest and concern in Peter’s sketchy home life.

You can head over to Hulu to check out one of the most undersung horror movies of 2023 as Cobweb is now streaming.

An eight-year-old boy tries to investigate the mysterious knocking sounds that are coming from inside the walls of his house, unveiling a dark secret that his sinister parents have kept hidden from him. Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Samuel Bodin Cast Lizzy Caplan , Antony Starr , Cleopatra Coleman , Ellen Dubin , Woody Norman Runtime 88 Minutes Writers Chris Thomas Devlin Studio(s) Point Grey Pictures , Vertigo Entertainment Distributor(s) Lionsgate Expand

