Much to the chagrin of Lizzy Caplan, Cleopatra Coleman is going above and beyond her duties as a substitute teacher in an exclusive-to-Collider clip for Cobweb. Introducing herself as Miss Devine (Coleman), the teacher shares a disturbing image that Carol’s (Caplan) son, Peter (Woody Norman) drew during class. The picture is the stuff of nightmares and the exact reason why any time a child is in a horror movie, you know you’re in for a scary one. Shocked by what she’s seeing, Carol is in disbelief that her son could be the artist behind this sinister creation. Quickly snapping out of it, Carol explains to Miss Devine that Peter simply has “an overactive imagination,” something that keeps her and her husband, Mark (Antony Starr), busy during all hours of the night, before stepping back into the house and slamming the door in the teacher’s face.

The clip is the latest of the eerie media that we’ve seen crawl out of the woodwork from Samuel Bodin’s directorial debut for Lionsgate. In Cobweb, a family is at their wit’s end when the young son, Peter (Norman) hears a never-ending tapping on the other side of the walls in his bedroom. Paired with nightmares, the sounds keep Peter up most nights, something that is at first handled with care by his parents before they push him to get over his imagination. As his fear grows, he begins to question the motives of everyone around him - including his parents. Luckily, it seems that there is at least someone in his life who he can trust - his substitute teacher Miss Devine who sees that something with her student’s home life is amiss.

With The Boys and The Covenant’s Starr appearing opposite Party Down and Mean Girls’ Caplan as well as Norman, who nabbed a BAFTA nomination for his role in 2021’s C’mon C’mon, Bodin is pulling out the big guns for his feature-length debut. Having already gotten cozy in the world of horror films, Chris Thomas Devlin, the brain behind the 2022 remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, penned the film’s script which was previously featured on the 2018 Blood List and Black List, a major milestone for up-and-coming writers in the industry.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' Will Headline Lionsgate's San Diego Comic-Con Panels

Who Is Behind Cobweb?

A handful of familiar names serve as producers of the movie including Seth Rogen (This is the End), James Weaver (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Joy Ride), and Josh Fagen (Good Boys) for Point Grey Pictures and Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee (Barbarian) and Andrew Childs (Salem’s Lot).

Watch the tension build in the Cobweb clip below and catch it in theaters when it crawls across screens on July 21: