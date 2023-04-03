Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the first look image for Cobweb, the upcoming frightful feature film debut from director Samuel Bodin, of Netflix's horror fan-fave series Marianne. The new image was released alongside the announcement of the film's release date, with the film set to premiere exclusively in theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The story of Cobweb takes place in a small town and focuses on a young boy named Peter, played by Woody Norman. Living in a seemingly normal house with his parents Mark and Carol, played by Masters of Sex and Inside Job alum Lizzy Caplan and Amazon's The Boys star Antony Starr, respectively, the boy begins to become obsessed with a tapping he hears within the walls. While his parents insist it is just the imagination of a young mind, the continued tapping makes Peter believe that his parents are hiding a dark secret from him, and begins to distrust them.

The new first-look image features Norman and really captures the entire premise of the film in a single image. The young boy has his ear pressed up against the wall of the house, listening for the sound that is the source of his growing paranoia. The way that the light and shadows are showing in the scene leads to a bit of darkness over Peter's face as he looks down the hallway as if he doesn't want to be caught playing into his imagination, or perhaps, so he doesn't look like he is still trying to uncover that dark secret.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: ‘C’mon C’mon’s Woody Norman Reveals What It’s Like to Work With Joaquin Phoenix

The film's director, Samuel Bodin shared his excitement for the upcoming film saying, "This movie is our little poison candy. Just twisted a touch. I hope you all have fun!"

The Rest Of The Team Working On Cobweb

Along with the previously mentioned Norman, Caplan, and Starr, the announced cast of Cobweb is rounded out by Cleopatra Coleman (The Argument) who will play Miss Devine, Peter's substitute teacher. Bodin will be directing a screenplay written by Chris Thomas Devlin. The screenplay was voted the top script on the 2018 Blood List, a survey of unproduced thriller and horror scripts voted on by industry professionals. The film also made the Black List, which is the same concept as the Blood List but not genre-specific the same year. Producers on the film include Roy Lee under his Vertigo Entertainment production banner alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver via Point Grey. Jon Berg will also serve as a producer on the project. Executive producers include Andrew Childs and Josh Fagen. Jim Miller and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project on behalf of Lionsgate, who serves as the film's distributors.

Cobweb is set to premiere exclusively in theaters on July 21. Check out the first look image for the upcoming horror thriller as well as read its official synopsis down below: