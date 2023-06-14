Horror fans are in for an absolute treat today as, not only has Lionsgate released the trailer for their latest scare-tastic feature Cobweb, but the studio also dropped a fresh poster. Teasing the goose bump-inducing creepiness of the Samuel Bodin (T.A.N.K.) helmed thriller, the image focuses on the nightmare facing one young boy in his very own house of horrors.

In the poster, we see Woody Norman’s Peter lying on his bed fast asleep. Unbeknownst to him, a sinister entity appears hunched over his body, holding him tightly with a ghostly hand complete with long sharp nails. From what we’ve seen, the terror of Cobweb sees much of the action take place in Peter’s room so it’s only fitting that today’s poster spotlights what should be the young boy’s safe haven. The background sees light filter in through a window while a clock displays the time of 11:21. Although it may not come into play, it’s hard to miss the numbers on the clock, which could possibly point toward something important in the film’s plot.

Promising to keep audiences guessing until the very final moments, Cobweb introduces Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr as the parents of Peter, a boy who hears a mysterious tapping coming from inside his walls. Supportive and loving at first, the patience of his parents quickly runs out as they become increasingly annoyed with their child’s nightmares. Luckily, his teacher, Miss Devine (Cleopatra Coleman) sees that something is amiss with the child, and his home life, launching her into her own investigation into the family. As the film’s logo says, “Sooner or later, family secrets creep out,” sounding off as a warning that not all is as it seems inside the home.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream 'The Blackening': Find Showtimes

Who’s Behind Cobweb?

Using Cobweb as his grand debut in feature-length filmmaking, Bodin penned the production’s original story with Chris Thomas Devlin taking over the reins on the screenplay. With hits including Barbarian and It under his belt, Roy Lee produces alongside Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, Andrew Childs, Josh Fagen, and James Weaver. Driving home the terrifying storyline, Bodin was sure to cast a killer lineup for his first feature, tapping The Boys and The Covenant’s Starr as well as Emmy Award-nominee, Caplan (Masters of Sex, Fatal Attraction) and Coleman who most recently brought a new kind of terror in Infinity Pool. And then there's Norman who at only fourteen years old, recently nabbed a BAFTA nomination for his performance in Mike Mills' drama, C'mon C'mon.

Battling it out at the box office with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Cobweb arrives in theaters on July 21. Check out the latest poster below.