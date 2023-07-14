Lizzy Caplan is giving us the heebie-jeebies in a new teaser for Lionsgate's upcoming horror flick, Cobweb. In a 15-second clip filled with jump scare after jump scare, we see Caplan’s character, a mother named Carol, display a wide array of emotions with barely a line whispered. There’s a lot of mystery surrounding the film and what’s going on inside the family’s home with this latest teaser only building on that eerie sense of uncertainty.

In Cobweb, Caplan stars opposite Antony Starr (The Boys) as two parents, Carol and Mark, whose son Peter (Woody Norman) is plagued by a spree of night terrors. Along with the frightening dreams, Peter also hears an unexplainable tapping on the other side of his walls at night. At first, Carol and Mark are nothing but kind and patient with their son, allowing him the space to talk about his fears and allow them to take care of him, but soon, that patience wears out, and they all but punish the boy when he brings up the strange happenings. As the dynamic inside the home takes a sinister turn, Peter’s only ally is on the outside through a substitute teacher named Miss Devine (Cleopatra Coleman) who is concerned about the young man’s mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

Directed by Samuel Bodin in what will be the filmmaker’s directorial debut, the screenplay was penned by Chris Thomas Devlin (Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022). Point Grey Pictures founders Seth Rogen (This is the End) and Evan Goldberg (Joy Ride) serve as producers alongside James Weaver (Preacher) and Josh Fagen (Good Boys). Roy Lee (Barbarian) and Andrew Childs (Salem’s Lot) join under the Vertigo Entertainment banner.

Where Have I Seen the Stars of Cobweb?

Bodin stacked the cast for his feature-length debut, gathering an amazing set of performers to stir up some fear. Not only does the title star Emmy-nominated actress Caplan (Fleishman is in Trouble, Masters of Sex) but it also features the ever-talented Starr who nabbed a Critics’ Choice nomination for his ongoing role as Homelander in Eric Kripke’s The Boys. And then, there’s the young up-and-coming Norman who earned himself a BAFTA nomination for his work opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Mike Mills’ critically celebrated 2021 drama C’mon C’mon.

Cobweb crawls into theaters on July 21 where it will take on the highly-anticipated arrivals of Oppenheimer and Barbie. While many theatergoers are already planning on making it a full day at the cinema by catching Barbenheimer why not plan an even better day by tossing in a horror film for good measure?

