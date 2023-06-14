Following the success of The Boogeyman, this year’s summer movie season is shaping up to be an exciting time for horror fans. Now audiences can soon dive into another terrifying story as the first trailer for Cobweb has been revealed via an exclusive from Entertainment Weekly, which teases a sinister family secret.

Showcasing dark and foreboding imagery, the trailer effectively maintains a suspenseful sense of dread while also teasing the film’s premise, which centers on Peter, played by Woody Norman, who begins to hear knocking inside his walls. However, his parents, played by Lizzy Caplan (Fatal Attraction) and The Boys star Antony Starr, suggest all is in his imagination. But as time passes, Peter, alongside Cleopatra Coleman as Miss Devine, soon realize that his parents may have darker intentions in mind, and they are willing to do anything to keep their terrifying secrets from being revealed.

Additional details on the project remain under wraps, but given the sinister nature of the trailer, audiences are likely in for a heart-gripping story that will keep them at the edge of their seats. What horrifying secrets are in store remain to be seen, but with the film expected to hit theaters next month, it won’t be too long before all questions will be answered. Alongside the debut of the first official trailer, a brand-new poster has also been revealed, further showcasing the sinister nature of Caplan’s character, whose face is silhouetted in a dark and eerie environment as she tries to comfort Peter.

‘Cobweb’ is the Latest in a Wave of Exciting New Horror Films This Summer

2023 has so far proven to be an incredibly lucrative year for the horror genre with hits such as M3GAN and Scream VI. This summer is no exception with additional movies such as the recently released The Boogeyman and Insidious: The Red Door, which also debuts this July. However, unlike the other horror films this season, Cobweb will serve as an original story from director Samuel Bodin in his feature-length debut. Chris Thomas Devlin pens the screenplay, with Roy Lee, Andrew Childs, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen serving as producers. With the producers of Barbarian and It attached to a new and original story, Cobweb could be the exact horror film audiences are looking for this summer.

Cobweb terrifies its way into theaters on July 21. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming film below.