With the film set to be released later this month, the high-octane momentum for Cocaine Bear doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. Now audiences can join in on the action as the film's official Twitter account has revealed an 8-bit video game inspired by the upcoming movie, now available to play on the film's official website.

The essential objective of the game is to play as the titular bear and kill as many people as possible while maintaining energy by consistently eating cocaine scattered throughout the map's layout, with red bags providing extra speed. Additionally, bonus points are achieved if users are able to reach an ambulance vehicle. With fun controls and a basic but engaging layout, the game effectively captures the aesthetic of retro video games, bolstered by the out-of-the-ordinary premise carried by the film. Serving as a great way to drum up further excitement, the release of the tie-in game is just part of the film's growing marketing campaign, which initially garnered a lot of buzz following the debut of its first trailer due to its insane premise.

Whether the film can actually live up to all the hype remains to be seen for now, but director Elizabeth Banks teases that the film will touch various themes, such as America's war on drugs during the 1980s alongside man's hubris in the face of nature.“I did a deep dive. I thought this bear was collateral damage [in] a broken war on drugs. I had a lot of empathy for it. I felt like this film could be the bear’s revenge story,” she previously said. With a thrilling premise, Cocaine Bear could be just the right movie for audiences to get in line for this year.

Directed by Banks and loosely inspired by a true story, the film centers on a black bear that digests an entire duffel bag of cocaine, leading to a deadly rampage across a small town in Georgia. The movie stars an extensive ensemble featuring Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Additional cast members include Ray Liotta, in one of his last film appearances before his tragic passing last year, Isiah WhitlockJr., Aaron Holliday, Margo Martindale, Matthew Rhys, Kristofer Hivju, and Hannah Hoekstra. Jimmy Warden pens the film's screenplay, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller serving as producers alongside Banks, Aditya Sood, MaxHandelman, and Brian Duffield.

Cocaine Bear debuts exclusively in theaters on February 24. Check out the trailer for the official tie-in game from the upcoming film below.