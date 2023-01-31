A bear is a dangerous predator, but what do you think will happen when that bear is high on cocaine? Well, actor-director Elizabeth Banks doesn’t want you to leave the answer to your imagination. With the upcoming release of Banks’ new horror-comedy movie, Cocaine Bear, that question will be answered.

Ahead of the movie's February 24 release, a behind-the-scenes look of Cocaine Bear has been released on Fandango. The video features cast members talking about the movie with clips from the trailer being shown in between. Cocaine Bear, which follows the aftermath of a bear ingesting seventy pounds of cocaine, is inspired by a real-life event that happened in 1985. An American black bear had gone on a rampage after consuming cocaine that fell in the woods. In the behind-the-scenes clip, we see the bear on a rampage, attacking and killing people, however, in real life, the bear did not kill anyone during his rampage.

But being the comedic actor that Banks is, she wanted to have fun with the story. The movie will see a gathering of characters such as cops, criminals, teenagers, and tourists who will get tangled up with the high bear either by going after it or by chance. In the clip, Banks explained that horror and comedy are like two sides of the same coin. The actor, who once said she had empathy for the bear, described herself as someone who makes comedy inside other genres and this time, Cocaine Bear is comedy inside of horror. O’Shea Jackson. Jr. who plays Howard in the movie described the movie as detailing what he expects to happen if a bear consumed cocaine. The clip also featured other cast members like Margo Martindale (Ranger Liz), Keri Russell (Colette Matthews), Matthew Rhys (Andrew Thornton), Alden Ehrenreich (Marty), and Kristofer Hivju.

Image via Universal Pictures

A previous promo clip hilariously explored the dangers of a bear high on cocaine. Differentiating the qualities of a regular American black bear from a cocaine-induced bear, the post stated that a regular American black bear can smell up to a mile away and climb at the speed of 4 feet per second, but a cocaine bear can smell everything, and climb a 100 feet per second.

Cocaine Bear is written by Jimmy Warden and produced by Banks, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Aditya Sood, Max Handelman, and Brian Duffield. Other cast members are Brooklyn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Aaron Holiday, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Hannah Hoekstra.

Cocaine Bear will come to theaters on February 24. Watch behind the scenes interview below: