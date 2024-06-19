The Big Picture Horror comedies have gained popularity, with films like Cocaine Bear finding success with its unique premise and all-star cast.

The new Walmart exclusive steelbook for Cocaine Bear features fun artwork that captures the essence of the absurd horror comedy.

Cocaine Bear is currently streaming on Peacock, with fans able to pre-order the steelbook for a unique addition to their collection.

Horror comedies have become extremely popular over the last decade, ranging from the blood-soaked to the downright bizarre misadventures. One film that falls into the latter category is Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear, which delighted moviegoers in early 2023. The genre-bending film was a hit at the box office and has slowly been gaining cult-like status in the horror community. Now Cocaine Bear is getting a new steelbook for fans to bite into.

The Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Code limited edition steelbook will be a Walmart exclusive. While Cocaine Bear has already received a traditional Blu-ray and 4K release following the film’s release last year, this is the first time the absurd horror comedy is getting a special steelbook version. All the special features carry over. However, the main reason collectors will be buying this is for the fun artwork. The striking yellow steelbook features a comic book-like design that showcases the two main storylines of the film. One being the young kids being lost in the woods and the other being incompetent criminals trying to recover their cocaine before anyone finds it. Of course, the thing connecting them is the cocaine-fueled bear who’s seen ready to attack in the middle of the artwork. That being said, the charm of this steelbook is not just reserved for its front cover. The back cover has an animated rendition of Cocaine Bear’s main ambulance chase scene, while the inside is made up to look like warning labels.

What’s ‘Cocaine Bear’ About?

Close

Cocaine Bear, based very loosely on an insane true story, follows multiple groups of characters after a bear gets too curious and consumes a dangerous amount of cocaine. The comedy of the film constantly shifts as the audience switches from kids skipping school, the park ranger, cops and the criminals trying to recover their cocaine after a drug run went horribly wrong. The name of the game is survival in this forest, as the bear gets more aggressive the more cocaine they consume. The ridiculously intriguing premise was enough to sell this film on its own, but Banks made such a unique horror comedy. Not only relying on the strength of its all-star ensemble cast, Cocaine Bear’s heightened comedy style made the more scary monster movie moments pop. That was reflected in the film's box office as it made an impressive $88 million worldwide on a smaller $35 million budget. It also helped that the cast, which featured Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O’ Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, elevated the campy material even further.

Where’s ‘Cocaine Bear’ Streaming?

Cocaine Bear is currently streaming on Peacock. You can also pre-order the film’s new exclusive steelbook on Walmart’s website for $27.61 USD before it hits store shelves. The release is set to ship on July 5.