Releasing in theaters this week is Cocaine Bear, a creature feature comedy loosely based on true events. The premise: during the Fall of 1985 a 500-pound black bear consumed a duffel bag full of cocaine that was airdropped in the Chattahoochee National Forest in northern Georgia. An eccentric group of cops, drug dealers, and teens descend upon the forest only to face the coked-up bear's wrath.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear promises to be the Jawsmeets Scarfacecrossover we never knew we wanted. And if that has you interested, check out the cast and characters of Cocaine Bear below.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Daveed

O’Shea Jackson Jr. stars as Daveed, the trusted fixer of drug kingpin Syd, who is tasked with helping Syd’s grieving son and his former best friend Eddie retrieve a duffel bag of cocaine that was dropped in the Chattahoochee National Forest. When they find themselves hunted by a cocaine-addled black bear, Daveed and Eddie must put their differences aside and work together in order to survive.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. made his on-screen debut portraying his father Ice Cube in the biopic Straight Outta Compton. Performances in comedies Ingrid Goes West and Long Shot would follow, as well as the sci-fi action blockbuster Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Alden Ehrenreich as Eddie

Alden Ehrenreich stars as Eddie, the son of drug kingpin Syd, who is in an alcohol-fueled state of depression as he grieves the loss of his wife to cancer. Sick of Eddie’s self-pity, Syd sends him on an errand to retrieve a duffel bag of cocaine that was dropped in a forest in north Georgia. Little does Eddie know that he will be facing off with a cocaine-snorting black bear while doing so.

Alden Ehrenreich first came to the attention of film critics with his roles in the Francis Ford Coppola art-house films Tetro and Twixt, before starring in the young adult supernatural fantasy Beautiful Creatures. His turn as a movie cowboy in the Coen Brothers period comedy Hail, Caeser! resulted in critical acclaim and several nominations. Ehrenreich would next appear in his biggest role yet as a young Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, winning acclaim for his performance, even though the film itself did not wow at the box office. Here's what Ehrenreich told Collider about Cocaine Bear and how unique it is as a film:

...from the very beginning that's always been what's so exciting about it. It's different, you know? Especially a big studio movie that's not based on something you've heard of before that's a new idea, that's as crazy and zany as it is, and I think that's one of the things people are already responding to. I've never been a part of something that wasn't already a thing that people knew about like a year and a half ago. People would be like, "Oh yeah, I've heard about Cocaine Bear,” because you hear the title, it's so weird. Then the movie really lives up to that fun, zany kind of audacious adventure that it is.

Keri Russell as Sari

Keri Russell stars as Sari, a skilled nurse and divorced mother to 12-year-old daughter Dee Dee, who has become increasingly difficult to deal with. When Dee Dee and her friend go missing in the Chattahoochee National Forest near their northern Georgia home, the gutsy Sari searches for her daughter, only to come face to face with a cocaine-sniffing black bear who happens to be a protective mother herself.

Keri Russell began her career as a teen actor on the All-New Mickey Mouse Club, but it was her performance as the title character in the hit drama Felicitythat made her a mainstream success, resulting in a Golden Globe Award. Supporting turns in We Were Soldiersand Mission: Impossible III would follow, as well as a starring role in the indie drama Waitress, which earned Russell rave reviews. Russell returned to TV as an undercover Russian KGB spy in The Americans alongside Matthew Rhys (who also stars in Cocaine Bear). Here's what Russell told Collider about her initial reaction to the script:

I just thought it was that crazy enough. Do you know what I mean? Also, we were at the height of COVID. Like I think we'd probably been through about a year and a half of the worst of it, of the beginning, and it just felt so intense and everything felt so crazy and heavy, and to read something like this, I was just like, “It's gotta work.”

Ray Liotta as Syd

Ray Liotta stars as Syd, a drug kingpin based in St. Louis who is begrudgingly taking care of his grandchild while his son Eddie grieves the loss of his wife. When Syd finds out that his shipment of cocaine was dropped in a forest in north Georgia, Syd sends Eddie and Daveed to retrieve it.

The late Ray Liotta first garnered attention for his role as a violent ex-convict in Something Wild, earning him a Golden Globe nomination. A hauntingly tender portrayal of Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams would follow, before making his mark as a leading man in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas,in which he portrayed mob informant Henry Hill to critical acclaim. A prolific career in film and TV would follow for Liotta, with memorable turns as Frank Sinatra in the HBO film The Rat Pack, an unstable police detective in Joe Carnahan’s crime thriller Narc, and a divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Bob

Isiah Whitlock Jr. stars as Bob, a local detective whose career ambition is to take down drug kingpin Syd before he retires. When he finds out that Syd is scouring the Chattahoochee National Forest for a dumped bag of cocaine, Bob ventures into the woods with the hopes of catching Syd red-handed, only to find an even bigger threat.

Isiah Whitlock Jr. is best known for his role as corrupt senator Clay Davis in the HBO series The Wire. He has also appeared in numerous films directed by Spike Lee, such as BlacKkKlansman and Da 5 Bloods. Whitlock’s turn as an insurance agent in the comedy Cedar Rapids is especially notable, with his character, funnily enough, being a die-hard fan of The Wire.

Margo Martindale as Ranger Liz

Margo Martindale stars as Liz, the ranger of the Chattahoochee National Forest who tries to protect her territory from predators, while also trying to attract the gaze of animal-rights activist Peter, who only has eyes for the animals in the forest. Margo Martindale is an esteemed character actor who has especially made her mark in TV, winning acclaim and awards for her turns as crime matriarch Mags Bennett in Justified, and a KGB handler in the spy drama series The Americans (you might have noticed quite a few Americans cast members in Cocaine Bear). Her notable films include the Clint Eastwood-directed Million Dollar Baby, and August: Osage County alongside Meryl Streep.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Peter

Jesse Tyler Ferguson stars as Peter, an animal rights activist who, while touring the Blood Mountain nature trail in the Chattahoochee National Forest with Ranger Liz, comes across a distressed Sari and decides to help in her search for her missing daughter.

Ferguson is best known for his role as Mitchell Pritchett in the long-running sitcom Modern Family. Ferguson also has a distinguished career in theater, winning a Tony Award for the play Take Me Out.

Brooklynn Prince and Christian Convery as Dee Dee and Henry

Brooklynn Prince stars as Dee Dee, the defiant 12-year-old daughter of single mum Sari, who decides to skip school with her best friend Henry and venture into the north Georgia woodlands, where they stumble across a cocaine-loving black bear. Christian Convery stars as Henry, Dee Dee's best friend who has a crush on her.

Brooklynn Prince was seven-years-old when she made her film debut in The Florida Project, receiving high acclaim from critics and receiving numerous awards. Prince would go on to star in the horror movie The Turning and currently stars in the Apple TV+ series Home Before Dark. Young Canadian actor Christian Convery has also had quite an impressive career ever since his debut on the series Supernatural at the age of seven. Convery would go on to appear in numerous projects before landing a lead role in the Netflix fantasy series Sweet Tooth.

Matthew Rhys as Andrew C. Thornton

Matthew Rhys stars as Andrew C. Thornton, a pilot and drug smuggler for the cocaine trafficking network known as The Company who, during a delivery turned fatal, drops a duffel bag of cocaine belonging to drug kingpin Syd into the Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia.

Rhys appeared in numerous film and TV productions before making his mark with American viewers in the drama Brothers and Sisters alongside Sally Fields. Acclaim and accolades would follow for his performance as a Russian spy deep undercover in suburban America in The Americans, which also starred Keri Russell and Margo Martindale. Rhys would next star with Tom Hanks in the Oscar-nominated biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, before returning to TV in the acclaimed HBO adaptation of Perry Mason.