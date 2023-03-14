Prepare to take a whiff of the action in your own home as Cocaine Bear is now available for digital rental or purchase. Rent the larger-than-life tale of one black bear’s upper-fueled binge for $19.99 or add it to your personal stash for $24.99. With dazzling visual effects that were recently put on display at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, thanks to director Elizabeth Banks, the unbelievable true story is the perfect hit for your next movie night.

Based on a true story, Cocaine Bear follows the stranger than fiction story of a 500-pound black bear that gets his paws on a boatload of cocaine. Taking audiences deep into the woods of Georgia in 1985, the film centers around the gargantuan animal’s discovery of a drug smuggler’s loss of almost 75 pounds of the upper and the carnage and comedown that followed. As the police struggle to track the jonesing bear and keep it contained, nosy civilians make their way into the tree-covered forest to catch a glimpse of the loaded creature.

Who Stars in Cocaine Bear?

Dedicated to leading star Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark) who passed away last spring, the film also stars Kerri Russell (Antlers), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Just Mercy), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Your Honor), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Matthew Rhys (Brothers & Sisters), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Margo Martindale (Justified), and Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project). The feature, which has so far grossed $65 million globally since its February 24 release, is Banks’ first project following her 2019 helmed reboot of Charlie’s Angels which was majorly panned by critics. With its comedic and overly dramatized take on a horrific and gory bit of true urban legend, Cocaine Bear is shaping up to be a well-received return to filmmaking for Banks.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Cocaine Bear' Proves Matthew Rhys Should Do More Comedy

The Universal flick was penned by Jimmy Warden with Clone High-creators and Academy Award-winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) producing alongside Aditya Sood (The Martian) under the Lord Miller banner. Brownstone Productions’ Banks and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) also produce with Brian Duffield (Spontaneous). Robin Fisichella (Ma) serves as executive producer.

Watch a bear do a bit of nose candy by renting or buying Cocaine Bear on digital today and bring the shocking and adrenaline-pumping moments right into your living room. You can check out the film’s trailer below and keep scrolling for the official synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis: