Cocaine Bear is a movie that more than lives up to its name. Elizabeth Banks’ film is a hilarious combination of absurdity, violence, 80s music, and yes, a bear doing insane amounts of cocaine. If the 90 minutes or so of Cocaine Bear isn’t enough for you, and you find yourself waiting through the credits for even more wildlife creatures doing nose candy (or are hoping for a tease at the sequel, which I will call Cocaine Bear: Another Line), there’s good news and bad news for you. While Cocaine Bear doesn’t have an end credits scene (beyond the sound of a bear growling), there are two scenes during the credits that continue the story of the people who just happened to run into the titular cocaine bear.

Shootout at the Gazebo

To set up both scenes, we have to go back a little into the story. Much of the film follows a few different groups trying to find the aforementioned cocaine, which is dropped from a plane at the very beginning of the film, and falls unexpectedly into a park. Trying to find these missing bags of cocaine are police officer Bob (Isiah Whitlock Jr.), as well as two men working for Syd Dentwood (played by Ray Liotta), the drug dealer who was dropping the cocaine: his associate Daveed (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) and Syd’s son, Eddie (Alden Ehrenreich). One of the bags of cocaine is found by Stache (Aaron Holliday) and his friends, who stash the bag at the top of a gazebo. When Stache leads Daveed and Eddie to this hiding place, they find Bob on the top of the gazebo, bag and gun at the ready.

When Daveed doesn’t back down from the cop, Bob shoots off two of Daveed’s fingers. As the two remain in their standoff, the cocaine bear crashes on top of Eddie and falls asleep. The bear eventually wakes up at the smell of more cocaine, and Bob tells the trio to run. Stache books it away from this mayhem, which is probably a good thing, since Bob is soon double-crossed by another cop, and is shot and left for dead by Syd—who seemingly appears in the woods out of nowhere.

Stache Heads to New York City

Back to the end credits scene, the first scene occurs only a few seconds after the credits begin. We see Stache on the side of the road hitchhiking with a sign that says he’s going to New York City (Stache and his friends were planning to move to NYC, but Stache doesn’t know that his friends won’t be joining him, as they’ve already met the wrath of a coked-out bear, and a pissed-off Margot Martindale with a gun). Stache has a duffel bag of cocaine with him as he gets in a truck holding sheep in the back which stops and offers him a ride. Stache puts the bag in the back with the sheep, but quickly thinks better of it—a smart move considering the mayhem he’s seen—grabs the bag and brings it with him into the truck.

Eddie, Daveed, and Some Missing Fingers

The second scene takes place a little bit further into the credits, as we see Eddie reunited with his son. As Eddie and Daveed were leaving the park, Officer Reba (Ayoola Smart)—the cop who double-crossed Bob—gifts Eddie Bob’s cute dog Rosette. But back to the reunion, as Eddie and his son are back together again, Daveed notices that Rosette is eating something. He realizes that Rosette is eating his two shot-off fingers, which Eddie was holding onto. While Daveed, seems upset at first, he soon gets over it, stating that he knows they weren’t going to be able to put them back on anyway.

Cocaine Bear is now in theaters.