In anticipation of the upcoming action-thriller-comedy Cocaine Bear, the movie has collaborated with Funko and Mondo for an R-rated Pop! figure and collectible poster, respectively.

ScreenRant originally announced the collaboration, which is supposed to be released in the coming weeks. The cute yet disturbing Mondo poster depicts the furry protagonist of the film, a bear in the middle of a cocaine trip, in his fully glory. The Pop figure, on the other hand, features the wild-eyed bear baring its teeth with blood across his face, and his claws gripping a dismembered limb with a hiking boot still attached. Due to the R rating of the film, the limited-edition collectibles from Funko are only intended for those who are 18 and older.

Dolly Ahluwalia, Funko’s Senior Vice President of Licensing and Emerging Brands, shared a statement about what makes this collaboration special, saying:

“At Funko, bring to life IPs that celebrate a unique moment in pop culture is a huge part of our ethos. When we find these opportunities, we move quickly to bring products to our fans. When we first saw the trailer for Cocaine Bear, we knew it was going to be a massive moment in the zeitgeist, which is why we immediately reached out to our partners at Universal and asked if we could create a collection inspired by the film through our Pop! And Mondo offerings.”

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Cocaine Bear': Alden Ehrenreich & O'Shea Jackson Jr. Talk "Gnarly" Kills and Working With Ray Liotta

'Cocaine Bear' Was Inspired By a True Story

Cocaine Bear has not been released yet, but it has already attracted an impressive and passionate fanbase thanks to the marketing and buzz around social media. Perhaps the most absurd detail about the film is that it is based on a true story. The film follows the story of a 500-pound black bear who consumes a significant amount of cocaine from a duffel bag. Embarking on a drug-fueled rampage, the bear goes on a graphic killing spree, and a group of locals and tourists join forces in order to survive the bear’s attacks and hopefully put a stop to his trail of death and destruction.

The film took its inspiration from a true story of a black bear that ingested a loose bag of cocaine that was dropped from a drug smuggler’s plane back in 1985. However, the killing-spree the movie depicts is entirely fictional, as the real-story ended with the bear’s tragic overdose. Officials later found the bear and taxidermied it. Now stuffed, the real bear, who has been dubbed Pablo Escobear, is on display in a mercantile story called “Kentucky for Kentucky” in Lexington, Kentucky.

Cocaine Bear is directed by Elizabeth Banks and written by Jimmy Warden. It stars Ray Liotta, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Keri Russell, Kristofer Hivju, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and others. The film is set to release in theaters nationwide on February 24, 2023. Check out the new poster and pop figure below:

Image via Mondo