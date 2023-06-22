Cocaine Bear caused some mayhem in cinemas upon its debut in theatres this past February. The Elizabeth Banks-directed feature surprised the audience with its premise and gory-filled glory. The movie tells the story of an American Black bear who ingested a bag of cocaine after a drug runner’s plane crashed in 1985. Funko Pop! has unveiled new savage Cocaine Bear figurines to add to your collection.

The first release in the series features a manic, bloody bear that's accessorized with the dismembered foot of a hiker, reminiscing one of the pivotal moments of the movie. The brand also launched an R-rated variation of this Pop that features the titular bear with the bag of cocaine that causes the mayhem.

Is Cocaine Bear Based on a True Story?

Yes, the dark comedy is loosely inspired by the bear that overdosed on cocaine that had been dropped in the mountains of north Georgia by a notorious smuggler. The movie takes some creative liberties though, the real-life bear was found dead but in Banks’s feature, the bear instead terrorizes the jungle coming face to face with an unsuspecting family to some drug runners, who are attempting to salvage their lost drop, thus creating opportune moments for this dark comedy to unfold.

The film seamlessly blends gore and comedy with thrilling moments and not only garnered rave reviews but also saw a smashing box office success, tickling people worldwide. The feature is written by Jimmy Warden, who does a great job of reimagining the real-life events but Banks’ direction makes it a revenge story for the bear and a commentary on America’s war on drugs in the 80s.

The movie stars Keri Russell as Sari, Alden Ehrenreich as Eddie, O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Daveed, late Ray Liotta as Syd, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Bob, Brooklynn Prince as Dee Dee, Christian Convery as Henry, Margo Martindale as Ranger Liz, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Peter. Further rounding off the cast are Kristofer Hivju as Olaf (Kristoffer), Hannah Hoekstra as Elsa, Ayoola Smart as Officer Reba, Aaron Holliday as Kid (Stache), J.B. Moore as Vest, Leo Hanna as Ponytail, Kahyun Kim as Beth, Scott Seiss as Tom, and Matthew Rhys as Andrew Thornton.

Cocaine Bear is available on Peacock to stream. The new Pops! are available as a Funko Shop exclusive starting today, June 22. Check out the images below: