In its second weekend since release, Cocaine Bear has ripped the global box office to shreds. The comedy-horror film, which opened in Greece this weekend, grossed $14.1 million globally, bringing the film's worldwide cume to over $52 million. Playing in 52 global markets, Cocaine Bear has outperformed big titles such as Violent Night, Good Boys, and Beast, which were all big global successes.

During its first weekend at the box office, Cocaine Bear grossed $28 million. Domestically, Cocaine Bear grossed over $11 million this weekend, bringing its total cume to $41.2 million. Internationally, the much-buzzed-about film grossed $3.1 million, resulting in a total international total of over $10.7 million. The film's budget falls between $30–35 million. Internationally, Cocaine Bear saw a -40% drop, while it faced a -53% drop domestically.

It's no surprise that Cocaine Bear is such a success since the true story that inspired the film went viral after the movie's trailer was released. On the topic of Cocaine Bear's high performance at the box office, Universal president of domestic distribution Jim Orr said, “It’s an outrageous comedy that absolutely delivers on its premise. People were ready to see something over the top.” David A. Gross, who is the owner of a movie consulting firm called Franchise Entertainment Research, said, “Audiences tend to be tough after being grossed out. Horror comedies benefit from the outrageous, and this story of an accidentally cocaine-crazed bear is wacko.”

What is Cocaine Bear About?

Cocaine Bear is directed by Elizabeth Banks from a script by Jimmy Warden. The film tells the story of a bear that goes on a murderous rampage after accidentally ingesting a very large amount of cocaine. The film features an ensemble cast, including Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The film has received positive reactions from both audiences and critics alike, with the movie currently holding a fresh rating of 69% based on critics' ratings and a 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the film's financial success and its ending, it seems likely a sequel will be made, but so far, nothing has been announced.

The reason Cocaine Bear has performed so well is most likely due to the fact that audiences are demanding original stories as of late. The original horror film M3GAN, which was produced by Universal just like Cocaine Bear, was also a huge success, grossing over $173 million against a $12 million budget. With several other original stories being told, like in the upcoming films Renfield and Beau is Afraid, it seems likely that the world of cinema has taken a surprising turn into utter uniqueness.