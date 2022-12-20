Elizabeth Bank’s upcoming black comedy Cocaine Bear is one movie to watch out for. The movie, inspired by real-life events that took place in 1985, sees a black bear ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine and going on a murderous rampage in a small Georgia town, where a group of locals and tourists join forces to survive. No matter how absurd the situation sounds, by the looks of the promotional material, it’s going to be a comedy gold mine. Empire has now revealed a new look at the upcoming film with an exclusive image.

The new image sees the movie’s main antagonist, late actor Ray Liotta, with a gun in hand, surrounded by his gang looking for the bear in the forest. Banks reveals in her interview with Empire that there’s more going under the surface than meets the eye. Per the director, the bear on the coke-induced rampage is a symptom of the wider war on drugs, further revealing that the “ultimate baddie” of the feature is a drug kingpin played by Liotta. She explained, “In the mid-'80s, there was this big reaction to the crack epidemic in American society that actually created so many other monsters,” Banks explains. “There’s a bit of allegory in here, as well as true chaos.”

The previously revealed trailer showcases various instances of locals and tourists coming in contact with the coke-charged bear to hilarious and understandably, shell-shocked, responses. However, Banks revealed that she has taken inspiration from the likes of Sam Raimi, the Coen Brothers, and Quentin Tarantino to bring out the blood-soaked comedic chaos on screen. “It lulls you into this time and place in the ‘80s, in the mountains of Georgia. Then once the party starts, it’s a real humdinger.”

The black comedy casts Keri Russell as Colette Matthews, Brooklynn Prince as Colette's daughter, O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Howard, Christian Convery-Jennings as Henry, Alden Ehrenreich as Marty, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Bob, Matthew Rhys as Andrew C. Thornton II, and Aaron Holliday as Stache. Further rounding off the cast are actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Margo Martindale, and Liotta. The feature is produced by Banks, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Aditya Sood, Max Handelman and Brian Duffield.

Cocaine Bear will be released to theaters on February 24, 2023. Until then, you can check out the new image below: