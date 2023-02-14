'Cocaine Bear' may have a truly bizarre premise, but it is actually inspired by true events.

Elizabeth Banks's bonkers new film, Cocaine Bear, may be getting released at the end of the month, but that doesn't stop Universal from dropping a brand-new image gallery just before the film's release. The new image gallery consists of 11 stills that further showcase the film's campy vibe. Universal seems to be going all-out with promotion for Cocaine Bear, as the studio also released an 8-bit video game today. Cocaine Bear is inspired by true events and will tell the bizarre tale of a 500-pound black bear that becomes murderous after accidentally ingesting a large amount of cocaine.

Most of the new images depict the dynamic cast, but a few showcase the titular bear. Keri Russell is the most prominent member of the cast to be featured in these stills, appearing in one looking awestruck alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Margo Martindale, another that sees her helping children, and a final image showcasing Russell going head to head with the murderous bear. Other images depict terrified backpackers and the late, great Ray Liotta leading a search party of sorts. There are also several other stills that showcase the very strung-out bear. The final image depicts director Elizabeth Banks on the set of the film.

Cocaine Bear stars Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, Ferguson, and Liotta. Isiah WhitlockJr., Aaron Holliday, Martindale, Matthew Rhys, Kristofer Hivju, and Hannah Hoekstra round out the film's supporting cast. Banks directs Cocaine Bear from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Banks, Aditya Sood, MaxHandelman, and Brian Duffield act as the film's producers.

Image via Universal

RELATED: New 'Cocaine Bear' Featurette Goes Behind-the-Scenes of the Black Comedy

What is the True Story Behind Cocaine Bear?

Cocaine Bear is inspired by a true story from 1985 where a convicted drug smuggler named Andrew C. Thornton II threw a duffel bag full of cocaine out of a plane he was piloting to get rid of some weight. A bear found the duffel bag and ingested all of its contents, and the drug smuggler died when he jumped out of the plane with a faulty parachute. The bear was found dead three months later next to 40 plastic containers. The story became a viral sensation after the trailer of the Cocaine Bear was released, but the main difference between the film and the true story is that the bear never killed anyone in real life.

Cocaine Bear hits theaters on February 24. Check out the new images and the official synopsis below:

9 Images

Close

Here's an official synopsis for Cocaine Bear: