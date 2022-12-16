Winter is on its way, and it's time for some snow, but not the fluffy kind. The kind that might set a bear into a days-long bender in the Georgia mountains. And Entertainment Weekly has just released exclusive new images from the drug-fueled new movie Cocaine Bear, which is set to be released early next year. Along with the new images, Entertainment Weekly also spoke with the film's director, Elizabeth Banks, who gave some insight into the outrageous new film's production. Cocaine Bear is set to be released to theaters on February 24, 2023.

Cocaine Bear will tell the true, bizarre story of one bear that ingested a duffel bag full of cocaine that was dropped in the Georgia woods in the snow-blown 1980s. The film will show the bear's rampage through a small Georgia town, showing a group of locals and tourists who join together in order to survive the bear's drug-fueled rampage.

The first new image, released today, shows the cocaine bear himself, called Cokey, standing under a gazebo, getting showered in the white stuff. Onlookers watch in horror. The second image shows Banks in her role as director, standing with one of the film's stars, Keri Russell, going over a scene. Russell is dressed in a very 1980s pink jumpsuit with teased hair.

Image via Universal

RELATED:

First 'Barbie' Trailer Gives Margot Robbie a Vintage Look

The images, along with the concept of the film itself highlight the absurdity of the new film, which is labeled as horror. However, in talking with Entertainment Weekly, Banks was clear that the new film would embrace the ridiculousness of its central concept. "I tend to hide comedies inside other genres," she said. She continued noting that "[t]his is a comedy inside a horror movie."

But this doesn't mean that Cocaine Bear will be shying away from the gorier aspects of the story. Banks made it clear that the film will embrace the carnage inherent to the story. "We looked at a lot of bear attack photos and wounds," she said. She continued, saying that "[it was] a dark journey that we went on to sort of get to like, Okay, so if that's the baseline, then how do we make it a little more fun?"

And how do you make a days long bloody bear attack fun? Well, the answer seems pretty cut and lined: add cocaine. Cocaine Bear will be released to theaters on February 24, 2023. Until then, you can check out the images below:

Image via Entertainment Weekly