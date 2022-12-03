While it might sound like an all-out horror film idea, a bear ingesting an enormous amount of cocaine actually occurred in 1985, and this real-life event served as the basis for the upcoming thriller movie. Titled Cocaine Bear, the feature is directed by actress Elizabeth Banks, who also notably helmed Pitch Perfect 2 and the 2019 version of Charlie's Angel. With Cocaine Bear as her third film working behind the camera, the actress-turned-director shared the inspirations behind the movie, which was not only inspired by true events but was created as an homage to Sam Raimi, for one.

Speaking with CinemaBlend, Banks shared that while the upcoming movie is quite humorous—considering its premise—there is a "heart in it as well," with families and friends taking care of each other during wild, and crazy times. The director revealed her intention with the movie is to get audiences to consider who they can rely on when things take a completely unexpected turn (just in case another bear accidentally consumes a huge amount of illegal drugs again). Additionally, for Banks, the mentioned factors are only a part of the discussion, stating that the "heart of the movie" was not only because of the drug-infused bear but also because of her love of all things horror and gore, with a dash of comedy thrown in for good measure.

Citing Raimi and John Carpenter, the actress said: "That to me, the heart of the movie, the reason I made it was not necessarily because of the crazy bear. I do love these movies. I love horror and I love gore, and I love comedy and I love Sam Raimi and I love John Carpenter, and I felt like this was an opportunity to... this takes place in 1985, so this is a real opportunity to create a homage to some of those kinds of films, but also to do something really unique too, because it is also a character piece."

Image via Universal Pictures

Related: ‘Cocaine Bear’: The True Story Behind the Insane New Movie

Of course, Raimi is known for his sought-after work in the horror scene, as is Carpenter, who also directed the 1978 Halloween film and its several of its succeeding titles. So with all that as inspiration, Cocaine Bear is anticipated to be up for a wild theater experience. Also included in Banks' list of inspiration are two of Steven Spielberg's movies, to which she said:

For me, two Steven Spielberg movies that I really looked at when we talked about making this movie with the studio early on were Jaws, of course, and Jurassic Park because that's the other thing about bears, it's different from sharks. When you see a bear in the wild, sort of across the field or whatever, you don't immediately want to run away. You think of a little cuddly or cute [bear]. And I thought Jurassic Park did such an amazing job taking that sense of wonder and awe that you haven't seen something and then turning it into order when you realize it could be you.

The director went on to add that she wanted the viewers to experience the same emotions that Jaws and Jurassic Park did for her.

The upcoming thriller film is inspired by a drug run in Columbia in 1985. A plane carrying drugs crashed over Georgia's Chattahoochee National Forest, spilling 40 kilograms of cocaine. A black bear, also called 'Pablo EscoBear' or aptly referred to as 'Cocaine Bear', later came across the drugs in the forest and would later die from an overdose.

Cocaine Bear will arrive in theaters on February 24, 2023. It will likely be a wild ride, as the name suggests. Until then can watch the trailer below.