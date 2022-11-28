The new poster for Universal's high-octane new thriller Cocaine Bear has just been released, giving us a powder fresh new look at the highly anticipated upcoming new film. Cocaine Bear will be released exclusively to theaters on February 24, 2022.

The new poster is just about as direct as the film itself, showing a pepped-up black bear bearing teeth and shaking some cocaine off of its thick hide. At the bottom of the poster is the film's title, reading 'Cocaine' in white block font and 'Bear' in red slashing font. The poster's tagline reads "Get in line" at the bottom, a cheeky nod to the film's cocaine-based plot. The poster also features a stark black-and-white contrast that lends an awful lot of gravity to a film title as preposterous as Cocaine Bear. The film comes from director and actor Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels) who is known for her work in comedy. As to the exact tone of Cocaine Bear, we will probably have to wait until we see the film itself to know if the thriller will be cut with any laughs, or if it will be pure action through and through.

The film is inspired by a true story straight out of 1985. When a drug runner's plane crashes in the middle of the Georgia woods, a large batch of cocaine goes missing after being eaten by a black bear. The new thriller will follow an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens as they converge on the location of the cocaine-fueled black bear. The film will follow one bear's thirst for blood and appetite for illicit substances.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED:'Mindcage': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell of The Americans, Emmy winning character actress Margo Martindale (August: Osage County), the late, great Ray Liotta, who is perhaps best known for his role in Goodfellas, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, and Scott Seiss. Aditya Sood, Eliabeth Banks, and Max Handelman also produce the film along with Brian Duffield. Robin Fisichella executive produces the film.

Cocaine Bear will be released to theaters on February 24, 2022. So this winter, prepare for snow, you know, of a different sort. Also prepare for bears, cocaine-fueled bears. There is currently no trailer available, but you can check out the brand-new poster for the movie below: